Resetting the Giants' Post-Draft Depth Chart

There will be a lot of competition across the board this summer thanks to the 11 draft picks added by the Giants. Let's take a look at how each position group changed in terms of its depth and possible competition.

Every general manager's dream is to go into training camp with a 90-man roster that's fully healthy and loaded with talent to create competition.

Well, the Giants might not be fully healthy--there are questions regarding whether receiver Sterling Shepard, offensive linemen Nick Gates and Shane Lemieux, and offensive tackle Matt Peart will be ready to hit the ground running--but there will be some exciting battles taking shape this summer across the board.

General manager Joe Schoen, in choosing the team's 11 draft picks, did so according to a concept he calls the "vision box," which, as he explained it to reporters earlier this year, is. "You tell me how that player compares to anybody on our roster.

"So don’t just tell me he’s a fourth tackle. That doesn’t mean anything. So is he a fourth tackle that makes the team, is he a fourth tackle that beats out (Matt) Peart? Compare it to our roster.”

The Giants are undoubtedly feeling good about their 11-member haul for the time being, so let's take a look at how they impact the various position groups and if the group is better or worse than last year.

(Note: I won't be projecting starters and backups just yet as it's too early to do so.)

(R) denotes a rookie. Names are arranged alphabetically.

Quarterbacks Danielle Parhizkaran/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK Daniel Jones, Brian Lewerke, Tyrod Taylor, Davis Webb, As anticipated, the Giants declined to take a developmental quarterback and remain firm in their commitment to Daniel Jones this year. But the presence of Tyrod Taylor and Davis Webb alone are unquestionable upgrades to this unit, Taylor because of his experience and winning record as a starter, and Webb, thanks to his football IQ and in-depth knowledge of the kind of system head coach Brian Daboll likes to run. Running Backs Danielle Parhizkaran/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK Saquon Barkley, Matt Breida, Gary Brightwell, Sandro Platzgummer, Antonio Williams I thought the Giants would draft a running back with an eye toward getting him ready for next year since I can't see the team re-signing both Matt Breida and Saquon Barkley. Perhaps that was the plan--the GIants did host several running backs on Top-30 visits, which we learned were not merely for show. So perhaps the run on the position altered their plans to draft a young back. They could still add another running back--former Giant Wayne Gallman is still unsigned and would probably be a cost-effective signing. Otherwise, the Giants seem intent on developing Antonio Williams and Sandro Platgummer. Tight Ends Patricia Traina, Giants Country Jordan Akins, Daniel Bellinger (R), Jake Hausmann, Rysen John, Chris Myarick, Ricky Seals-Jones The Giants completely revamped this position group, adding a blocker (Seals-Jones), a receiver (Akins), and a rookie who can do a little bit of both (Bellinger). Bellinger didn't line up much in the backfield in college, but that doesn't mean he can't expand his offering as a move tight end. And despite being regarded as primarily a blocking tight end, Bellinger does The Giants may still carry a fullback on the roster, though Daboll preferred an H-back because the latter provides more options. Wide Receivers Danielle Parhizkaran/NorthJersey.com via Imagn Content Services, LLC Alex Bachman, C.J. Board, Robert Foster, Kenny Golladay, Richie James, Collin Johnson, Austin Proehl, Wan’Dale Robinson (R), Sterling Shepard, David Sills, Darius Slayton, Travis Toivonen, Kadarius Toney Despite the numbers, the Giants receiver group isn't as deep as it seems. Shepard is recovering from a ruptured Achilles, and there are questions about whether he'll be ready to start the season. Slayton is in the final year of his contract, and while it's thought he'll get to compete, at best, he might be a fourth receiver whose $2.58 million cap hit might be a bit too rich to carry for a cap-strapped team. Robinson was picked for a specific reason, not just because of questions about Shepard's health. The Giants could be looking at lining up a slot receiver on each side of the formation with their newest receiver on one side and last year's first-round pick, Kadarius Toney, on the other. Richie James will likely be deep in the mix at punt and kickoff returner, while C.J. Board, returning from a broken arm, will try to carve out another roster spot for himself based on his special teams play. Centers Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports Jon Feliciano, Nick Gates, Shane Lemieux Feliciano is the ideal choice to make the line calls since he played most recently for Brian Daboll and has a better-than-average grasp on what the system might look like. The Giants didn't draft a pure center, which makes this position paper-thin--on paper, that is. But don't be surprised if they don't cross-train their young offensive linemen to learn the position. Lemieux, who is also listed here at guard, did some cross-training to learn the center spot even before he came to the Giants in 2020 as a fifth-round pick. So he could probably be the first off the bench if something happens to Feliciano, the projected starter. Don't count out Gates, who is trying to return from a gruesome broken leg injury he suffered early last season, from trying to give it a go at some point this coming season, either. Guard is still regarded as Gates's best position, but he showed last year before his injury that he can handle center without a blip. Tackles Giants.com Korey Cunningham, Matt Gono, Devery Hamilton, Roy Mbaeteka, Evan Neal (R), Matt Peart, Andrew Thomas The Giants appear to have solved their long-standing tackle situation by adding Neal to complement Thomas. The only thing they need to figure out now is the depth situation and who will be the swing tackle. Peart, last year's third-round pick, will likely spend the year on a reserve list as he recovers from a torn ACL suffered late last season. Mbaeteka is a raw but big and powerfully built prospect the Giants landed courtesy of Osi Umenyiora's Uprise program, which helps uncover potential talent in Africa. That leaves the swing tackle spot down to Cunningham, who held it last year, and Gono, the two most likely candidates to earn final consideration. The Giants could also look to scoop someone off the waiver wire after training camp if they don't feel they have a viable option here. Guards Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports Ben Bredeson, Jamil Douglas, Joshua Ezeudu (R), Max Garcia, Mark Glowinski, Shane Lemieux, Wes Martin, Marcus McKethan (R) The Giants took a two-pronged approach to build up the interior of their offensive line, which is in sharp contrast to what they did a year ago. Instead of rolling with youth on the starting offensive line, they're likely to go with veterans while the youth develops. Glowinski, the only one of the offensive linemen signed to a multi-year contract, projects as the starter at right guard. Garcia, Lemieux, and Douglas will likely battle it out for the starting left guard (Garcia is thought to be the incumbent). At the same time, rookie draft picks Ezeudu and McKethan are developed for potential late-season action, if not a starting role by 2023. Defensive line D.J. Davidson (R), Justin Ellis, Raymond Johnson, Dexter Lawrence II, David Moa, Leonard Williams The numbers for training camp might look a little thin, but the thinking is that new defensive coordinator Don "Wink" Martindale will diversify the roles of his pit guys even further. One such instance could see Lawrence, who played nose tackle in college but hasn't done as much of that in the pros, moving inside in some packages. Lawrence will probably be the backup to projected starter Ellis at the nose guard spot, at least until rookie Davidson is ready. It will be interesting to see if Johnson, who flashed last year after making the team as an undrafted free agent, sees an uptick in his snaps. Johnson took the bulk of his snaps over the B-gap and over tackle, producing four quarterback pressures, including a sack in 75 pass-rushing snaps. Edge Gary Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports Trent Harris, Niko Lalos, Azeez Ojulari, Quincy Roche, Elerson Smith, Kayvon Thibodeaux (R), Jihad Ward, Oshane Ximines At long last, the Giants have a potential "Batman and Robin" pass-rushing duo in first-rounder Thibodeaux and last year's second-rounder, Ojulari. If both are healthy, that means opposing offenses will have to pick their poison regarding who to double-team, which could immensely benefit a pass rush that promises to be aggressive. Want even better news? Roche flashed some ability to where he could have an inside track as a third rusher. And although fans didn't get to see much of Smith, last year's fourth-round pick, there are plans to deploy his pass-rushing prowess in certain packages as well. Ximines, the forgotten man, is getting a fresh start, but injuries have stalled his development, particularly in run defense. If the Giants go with four edge rushers, he could be the odd man out unless he shows a marked improvement in all facets of his game. Inside Linebackers Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports Darrian Beavers (R), Cam Brown, TJ Brunson, Omari Cobb, Carter Coughlin, Tae Crowder, Justin Hilliard, Blake Martinez, Micah McFadden (R) The Giants doubled up on this position in the draft, which might not bode well for some of the previous year's draft picks. McFadden is an intriguing candidate to challenge Crowder for a starting job and eventually replace Martinez (who is returning from a torn ACL) next year when his contract ends. Beavers will likely have to make his initial living on special teams, and there could be room for one of Brown and Coughlin based on who performs best on special teams. But overall, this position, once a glaring weakness, seems to have been reinforced with versatile guys capable of moving inside or outside. Cornerbacks Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports James Bradberry, Cor’Dale Flott (R), Darnay Holmes, Adoree’ Jackson, Aaron Robinson, Jarren Williams, Rodarius Williams Bradberry is still on the roster as of now, and for those wondering why the Giants haven't cut him yet, it's clear that despite the trade market apparently having dried up, they're trying to work something out to keep Bradberry on a reduced number. That something could be haggling over offset language in the contract. Whatever the case, the Giants must do something with Bradberry's $21+ million cap hit. If Bradberry isn't on the roster this year, don't be stunned if Aaron Robinson moves to the perimeter. Robinson was primarily a slot cornerback in college, but the coaches are thought to believe he has the size and ability to play on the outside, where he's expected to get a look this summer. Flott and Holmes will likely slug it out for the nickel-back role, but don't discount Rodarius Williams, last year's sixth-round pick recovering from an ACL injury, from playing some role in the sub-packages. Safeties Giants.com Dane Belton (R), Julian Love, Xavier McKinney Even after adding Dane Belton in the fourth round, the Giants are still paper-thin at this position. They could look at playing some of the corners inside in certain packages, but the most likely scenario is that adding a veteran either before camp or if one shakes loose will be the way they go. Special Teams Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports K Graham Gano, P Jamie Gillan, LS Casey Kreiter The Giants swapped out Riley Dixon for Gillan, the Scottish Hammer. But before we pencil him in as the punter, it's worth noting that he was waived by the Browns last year after he, too, experienced inconsistencies in his game. That might be something to watch moving forward because Gillan had to work in unpredictable and often inclement weather in Cleveland. Will he have straightened out any issues from last year to excel in the northeast winds and colder weather that are staples in November through January? His long-term future with the team will depend on it, as will any opportunities he gets to punt in windy conditions during practice and early season games.

