Retired NFL Quarterback Warns Giants About Trading for Matthew Stafford
The New York Giants reported interest in Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford has grown in the past weeks. However, former NFL MVP Boomer Esiason, a New York radio talk show host, believes they should stay clear of the two-time Pro Bowler.
Esiason, the four-time Pro Bowler and former Bengals and Jets quarterback, made his claim on WFAN's Boomer and Gio show. He loves Stafford's game but does not see him fitting into the Giants' rebuild.
“It’s great, and I know the guys want to win, and he’s a great player. But he’s a 37-year-old quarterback looking for a contract extension. Does it make sense?” said Esiason.
The Rams restructured Stafford's contract last offseason, giving him a $5 million raise and guaranteeing all his money (over $36 million) for 2024. That $5 million moved from the two years left on the deal after 2024, with $4 million coming out of his 2025 total and $1 million out of 2026, removing all future guarantees from the deal.
Stafford is due $27 million next year, which includes a $4 million roster bonus, but that money is not guaranteed. This is why the Rams and Stafford are looking to redo his contract.
It’s too soon to say if Stafford will remain with the Rams, who reportedly are open to moving the 37-year-old via trade. If the Giants decide to trade draft capital for the aging quarterback, they would also need to extend his contract, which could cost north of $40 million.
"He’s a really good player, but you’re going down the road of a 37-year-old quarterback paying him north of $40 million a year, which is what it’s gonna take,” Esiason reiterated.
“To me, as much as I understand why the Giants would consider it if they are indeed considering it...you’re talking about older players and paying them a lot of money.”
The Giants' link to Stafford intensified after Chad Hall, Stafford's brother-in-law, recently joined the coaching staff as the assistant quarterbacks coach.
Despite just turning 37 on February 7, Stafford still has plenty of good football left in him.
He threw for 3,762 yards, 20 touchdowns, and eight interceptions last season, completing 65.8% of his throws. He led his team to a 10-7 record and an NFC West title.
He currently ranks 10th all-time in passing yards (59,809), passing touchdowns (377), and ninth in completions (5,174).
The Giants have an estimated $43 million in cap space and many holes on the roster. The quarterback is at the top of the list since exclusive rights free agent (ERFA) Tommy DeVito is the only quarterback on the roster.
General manager Joe Schoen will address the position in both free agency and the draft. If the Giants want Stafford, they would have to squander crucial draft capital and spend much of their salary cap on an extension, which could bite into future plans.