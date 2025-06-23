Retired NY Giants Quarterback Eli Manning Shares Advice For Young QBs
The 2025 Fanatics Festival concluded a multi-day event in New York City this weekend, featuring a star-studded lineup.
To kick off the event, some of the NFL’s most notable current and former quarterbacks gathered for a “Franchise Faces” panel, moderated by former Good Morning Football host Kay Adams, no of the Up & Adams podcast.
Adams introduced former Super Bowl-winning quarterbacks Peyton and Eli Manning, as well as current signal callers Caleb Williams (Bears), Bryce Young (Panthers), and CJ Stroud (Texans), for a panel on what it means to be the “face” of a team.
Both Mannings engaged in their typical brother banter, with Peyton even referring to a cued-up video of Eli to demonstrate the opposite of what “poise” means as a quarterback.
However, the former New York Giant signal caller got serious when Adams asked him what it was like dealing with the relentless and often hypercritical New York media.
“As a quarterback, as a leader of a team, you have to understand that when you have your great games, you’ve got to give credit to all your teammates. You give credit to everybody–how well they played and what they do, and say, ‘Hey, it’s not me; it’s them.’
“Opposite, when you have the tough games. You’ve gotta put it on your shoulders [and] take the blame for it…and that’s just part of being a quarterback,” Manning said.
Manning furthered his argument, even noting that recognizing one’s mistakes is the key to earning the respect of older and veteran teammates.
Manning's indirect advice to Jaxosn Dart?
Jaxson Dart, the rookie quarterback who made headlines after the Giants traded for him during the first round of the draft, is becoming well acquainted with the team in recent weeks. The 22-year-old has been steadily improving at practice this spring and could learn from what Manning shared at the event.
Dart’s selection has led the Giants to currently have the most complete quarterback room of all teams (Russell Wilson, Jameis Winston, and Tommy DeVito), so he is quickly becoming familiar with what it means to earn the respect of some of the more mature New York players.
“You're 22 years old in college, and you're the same age as everybody. Now, [you] might have teammates who are 35 years old and have four kids. There are some grown men that are their teammates now, and they gotta say, ‘Hey, how do I be a leader of this guy?’” Manning said
“And it's from doing all the right things, coming in early, working out, being part of the community, handling the interviews, the media, [and] giving credit to the offensive line.”