Rising Tide: NY Giants' Offensive Line Emerging as a Key Asset
The New York Giants' offensive line has been pretty solid so far through two preseason games.
Yes, you read that correctly. The Giants' offensive line, a position group that has seemingly been a question mark and a weak link for what seems like several years in a row, has been solid.
How solid, you ask? Per Pro Football Focus, the various Giants offensive line combinations, which in the preseason opener against the Bills pitched a shutout in the sacks department, rank eighth league wide, tied for 16th in run blocking, and hold the fifth-best pass-blocking efficiency rating (91.0) in the league, even looking good on screen passes, also a long-time thorn in the team’s side.
“We talk about it a lot, being an 11-man operation, but it starts with the guys up front, the coaches are an extension of that, and then all the skill groups, making sure we’re all on the same page,” said assistant head coach/offensive coordinator Mike Kafka.
“What we honed down this offseason was just making sure the language that we’re using in the huddle, the language that we’re using at the line of scrimmage, it all means something, so what is that telling the players and how to operate, how to execute their position and role. It’s been really good and I think you’re seeing it, the players are buying into it and they're doing well.”
What’s even more amazing is that the Giants' offensive line has been looking more and more like a strength despite not having left tackle Andrew Thomas, who is currently on the PUP list.
Keeping things in perspective
Starting right tackle Jermaine Eluemunor has heard the praise for the unit. While he’s undoubtedly appreciative of fewer insults being hurled at himself and his fellow offensive line mates, Eluemunor is also a realist when it comes to what the line has done so far.
“I don't put too much stock in the preseason,” he said on Monday. “I think it doesn't count for much. I think everyone is doing what they're meant to do, and practicing hard against a really good defensive line helps too.
“But I wouldn't put too much stock in the preseason 'cause you don't win no Super Bowls in the preseason (and) sometimes technically you're not going against their best players.”
Elumenur isn’t wrong. In Saturday’s preseason win against the Jets, the Giants didn’t have to face Quinnen Williams, Jermaine Johnson, or Will McDonough, three of the Jets’ best defensive front linemen.
That said, there’s no denying that the offensive line, which is in Year 2 under the watchful eye of line coach Carmen Bricillo and James Ferentz, is light-years ahead of where it was this time last year, again without Thomas in the lineup.
This has been most noticeable in terms of the improved play of some of the individuals, such as center John Michael Schmitz, guard/tackle Joshua Ezeudu, and guard Evan Neal.
The upgrade in quarterback play has also been a significant factor in the improved showing, as the Giants' four quarterbacks have managed to get the ball out of their hands a lot quicker than in the preseason prior.
Per PFF, the Giants' quarterbacks this summer have averaged 2.63 seconds to throw, down by .20 seconds from last year’s showing in three preseason games.
But again, Eluemunor’s point is well taken. It is preseason, and some of the players that the latter offensive line combinations face are against athletes who won’t be on NFL rosters in a couple of weeks.
And as far as Eluemunor and the rest of the Giants' offensive linemen are concerned, they are operating as though the unit is still not where it needs to be because it’s not.
“It's probably cool for the fans seeing the line perform like that, but as an all line we have such a high standard and where we want to be that we're just going out there doing our jobs,” he said.
Given the competition they face every day in practice, Eluemunor is confident that the arrow will continue pointing up for the offensive line.
“ I think we’re going to have a great offensive line,” Eluemunor said. “We have the pieces, we have the depth, and we have the coaches in place where we work hard in practice.
“We’re going against a really good defensive line, so that’s helping us also because how many times are we going to see a d-line that's better than what we’re going against? …That unit is a really good freaking unit, so we’re taking game reps every single day when we put the pads on and even when we’re just in jerseys and helmets, so we’re getting ready for the regular season, but I’m confident in this unit.”
