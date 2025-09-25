Russell Wilson Makes Definitive Statement About Future After Benching by Giants
New York Giants quarterback Russell Wilson has no intention of changing his stripes or marching down Bourbon Street.
Wilson's name has been headlined in pieces about the NFL trade deadline, especially after the Giants turned the keys over to the launch of the Jaxson Dart era.
Speaking for the first time since the switch was made official, Wilson intends to walk off only into a blue sunset, even though there are certain teams (i.e., Cincinnati, New Orleans) that would no doubt benefit from having a veteran thrower around.
"I'm focused on helping this team win," Wilson said when asked if he'd ask for a trade before the Nov. 4 deadline.
"I'm focused on helping Jaxson. I'm focused on getting ready to be the best version of myself... I want to be here. I love this organization. I love the process of it all, I love the guys in the locker room. I'm not giving up on us in this season."
Getting usurped by a younger talent has become a bit of an unfortunate tradition in Russell's otherwise sterling NFL career: he left Denver before Bo Nix arrived in 2024, and he was originally the backup to Justin Field when his Pittsburgh Steelers career kicked off.
Pittsburgh has since gone with the bridge option of Aaron Rodgers, while Wilson fulfilled a similar purpose in East Rutherford for the first three weeks of the season.
Wilson was informed of the Giants' decision on Tuesday, sharing a "good conversation" with the coaching staff before taking his new duties as a de facto veteran mentor.
Having Jameis Winston in the system perhaps only strengthens the idea that Wilson would be better off elsewhere, but he believes that the best spot for him is on Route 3.
"I think the best thing I can do is lead from the front. I thank God every day I get to do what I love to do and play this game with guys that I love and enjoy, and being around the locker room, the teammates," Wilson said.
"I think at the end of the day, for me right now, I think it's really about the team, really about helping Jaxson the best I can."
"I remember when I was a rookie. I remember coming in as a young rookie and looking for help and looking for answers and stuff like that. I just told him, 'I’ve got your back,' and whatever I can help you with, I'll help him get prepared as best as possible. I know that matters because I've lived it and I've experienced it."
For the time being, Wilson's Giants career ends with 778 yards accumulated, next to three interceptions and three scores, all of which were earned in the offensive explosion against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 2.
Wilson has maintained a belief that the other two defeats, Week 1's 21-6 decision in Washington and last weekend's 22-9 defeat against the Kansas City Chiefs at home, were not as distance as the scores would conventionally indicate, but that wasn't enough to delay Dart's start, which will officially commence on Sunday at home against the Los Angeles Chargers (1 p.m. ET, CBS).
Wilson put up a career-best 450 yards in the 37-34 overtime defeat, but a crucial turnover afforded Dallas a chance to send its fans home happy despite its defensive shortcomings.
His 0-3 mark as a starter places him in a bit of a dubious blue club, becoming the fourth Giants quarterback that failed to register a win with at least three starts under his belt (joining Jim Del Gaizo, Mike Glennon, and Jesse Palmer).
That visit to Arlington has given the 36-year-old Wilson reason to believe that he's still capable of contributing on a mainstream NFL level, calling it a "special one" on both a team and personal level. In that same vein, Wilson reiterated that staying in New York is another strong decision, whether it's he or Dart throwing.
"I’ve got so much belief in myself and know what I'm capable of. I believe I was able to show it, especially on the road in Dallas and everything else," Wilson said. "I know that I can help this football team if that comes up."
"You control your attitude, you control your gratitude, and those two things are important to me because I love the game, I love the process, and I respect it. That's the only thing I know."
What happens next with the NY Giants? Find out! Follow and like us on Facebook. Visit our YouTube channel for the latest videos. Want to send a question in for our mailbag? You can do so here.