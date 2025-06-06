Shane Bowen Latest to Heap Praise on Giants' Third-year CB Deonte Banks
The 2025 season is a big one for several New York Giants players, such as cornerback Deonte Banks.
Banks, the team’s first-round draft pick in 2023, had a forgettable season last year in which he struggled with playing more zone coverage under defensive coordinator Shane Bowen. With his struggles came a loss of confidence, and with that loss of confidence came questions about his effort that ultimately led to his being benched.
But these days, Banks is a new man as he seeks to show the Giants why they didn’t make a mistake in trading up one spot to get him in the first round of his draft class.
“Yeah, he's come in, he goes to work every day. Like he's locked in meetings, he's locked in out here,” defensive coordinator Shane Bowen said of Banks.
Bowen credited Jeff Burris, the team’s new cornerbacks coach who replaced Jerome Henderson, for getting with Banks consistently to make sure that he’s grasping what is asked of him.
“Jeff is doing a really good job with him, spending time with him, talking to him, teaching him the game,” Bowen said. “Like the approach, the professionalism, being locked into what we’re asking him to do.”
Bowen said he has noticed Banks being a more active participant than he might have shown in the past.
“Yeah, you notice him asking questions, wanting to know more, wanting to be a little bit more detailed with what we're asking him to do. So I'm encouraged about the progress he's made from when he got back here to where we are right now,” he said.
This would be a good year for Banks to finally reach his potential. After this season, a decision will need to be made by the team regarding the former Maryland star’s option year.
Based on last year, the Giants would be foolish to pick up the option, but if Banks can combine his natural gifts with a better understanding and approach to what his role is, he can very easily change the narrative.
Bowen is optimistic that can happen.
“I think any time you're dealing with these younger players–he's going into year three now–there is dramatic growth every year between year one and year two, year two and year three. They all grow up a little bit as you're with them.”
Bowen also believes that Banks’ being in Year 2 of this system will help.
“Yeah, I think a big part, too, for us this year is there is familiarity, there is relationships,” he said. “Like we were going through all that stuff last year. Now, stuff like that is already established, and we continue to work and build those things.
“I think that's going to benefit all our guys, not just Tae, but all the guys,” he added.
JOIN US ON SOCIAL MEDIA! Follow and like us on Facebook. Don't forget to check out our YouTube channel. And if you want to send a letter to our mailbag, you can do so here.