SI.com Offers Grim Outlook for Giants Quarterback's Ranking by Season's End
Given how lethargic the New York Giants offense was during the 2024 season, any ounce of improvement in the form of new additions to the huddle could have been viewed as going the extra mile to put the franchise back on the path to success.
Amid an important offseason for the regime, General Manager Joe Schoen certainly went on the offensive to recruit experienced talent to fill major holes within the Giants' roster.
None made more noise than signing two veteran quarterbacks in Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston to provide the team security under center while they developed a potential draft choice.
The Giants then traded back up into the late first round to take Jaxson Dart after choosing Abdul Carter at the No. 3 pick, a prospect whom they believe with the mentoring of head coach Brian Daboll and the arsenal of weapons they’ve put around him and his fellow veteran gunslingers, can ascend into the long-term answer they’ve been desperately searching for.
As for the present, with the Giants just days out from camp, did their array of moves move the needle for Russell Wilson, the team’s Week 1 starting quarterback, to be able to lead and power New York to a more fruitful campaign in the win column this fall?
Matt Verderame of SI.com doesn’t seem to share a highly positive outlook for the Giants’ newest signal caller as the 2025 season looms, having ranked Wilson 28th among his peers and projecting him to finish in the bottom tier of the position group at the year’s end.
"With the Giants, Wilson has a moon-ball target in Malik Nabers, who earned Pro Bowl honors as a rookie with 109 receptions, 1,204 yards, and seven touchdowns," Verderame said.
"There are questions abound otherwise, with Wan’Dale Robinson and Darius Slayton, who combined for 1,272 yards last year. Wilson is also playing behind a leaky offensive line, which allowed 48 sacks in 2024, tied for the 11th-most."
While it was a nice change to not see Verderame place the Giants' supporting cast all the way, or at least very close, to the basement of the NFL in his analysis, it still feels like he is giving Wilson and company a little bit of a break with where they landed.
The Giants' aerial production might not have had much glimmer last season. Still, one must remember how severely hampered the unit was by injuries and the lack of consistent quarterback play, which started with Daniel Jones in the first 10 weeks.
The latter factor only got worse as the season progressed and Jones was cut, as three other names couldn't press the issue, and it led to the Giants only averaging 189.9 passing yards per contest.
By no means was the Giants' surrounding cast not talented, albeit many of the key pieces were still very young and adjusting to the game of football at the highest level.
They needed a more experienced presence under center to open things up. With Wilson taking command in 2025, that should be much less of an issue, so long as he remains healthy.
Unlike Jones, Wilson is one of the league's best quarterbacks when it comes to executing a fast-paced offense, one that also incorporates an explosive element.
He ranked second in the NFL with a 91.6 passer rating on attempts where it took him under 2.5 seconds to throw the football last season, resulting in 1,352 yards, 13 touchdowns, and only one interception.
A fair interpretation of those numbers is that Wilson is an aging quarterback who had to adjust to playing fast behind a mediocre offensive line in Pittsburgh. Still, the Steelers finished the 2024 season ranked 13th in team pass block win rate, and nearly double that of the Giants' front, which ranked 26th.
The truth is that Wilson is a veteran in this game who knows the damage that can happen when a quarterback holds onto the ball for too long and doesn't trust his reads.
He is more likely to play at his best when he lets his playmakers fly, getting the football to them in stride, and protecting it from any potential turnovers that could thwart drives.
Wilson's arsenal is arguably better than anything he has had since he left Seattle in 2021. He has a 1,000-yard catch artist in Nabers, whose ceiling has yet to be reached in a full season and is nearly unstoppable when he wants to be.
The Giants have made a homegrown weapon in Darius Slayton, who has found ways to overcome the issues at quarterback to be the team's most consistent receiving threat and will look to post a bounce-back season as the No. 2 guy.
Nobody can forget extra youngsters in Jalin Hyatt, Theo Johnson, Tyrone Tracy, and Cam Skattebo, who can make things happen out of the backfield, too.
It is hard to discount Wilson's aging career, though, and so Verderame makes a good point when being concerned about how the Giants' offensive line will fare this season.
The unit needs to stay healthy, especially with the presence of left tackle Andrew Thomas, who seems to anchor the entire front when he is available to play at full speed.
The upcoming season is sort of acting like a rental with Wilson, even though he certainly isn't treating it like that at this stage of his career. Still, the Giants are hoping for a brighter season with him leading the way until they feel comfortable passing the torch over to Jaxson Dart for the long haul.
It's a tough road ahead for the latest edition of the franchise. Still, it would take an utter disaster for Verderame's prediction for the Giants' quarterback ranking to become a reality.
