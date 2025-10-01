Somewhat Light Injury Report, but Loud Practice for NY Giants
Despite the season-ending injury to receiver Malik Nabers, the New York Giants came out of Sunday’s win over the Los Angeles Chargers relatively healthy.
Head coach Brian Daboll revealed that running back Tyrone Tracy, Jr. (shoulder), defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence II (illness), and right guard Greg Van Roten (veteran day) would be held out of Wednesday’s practice.
Quarterback Jaxson Dart (left hamstring) was a full go at practice. Dart was sporting kinesiology tape on his left leg.
Here is the Giants’ Wednesday injury report:
Did Not Practice
- RB Tyrone Tracy (shoulder)
- DL Dexter Lawrence II (illness)
- OL Greg Van Roten (NIR-rest)
- S Tyler Nubin (groin)
Limited
- DL Rakeem Nunez-Roches (foot)
- DL Chauncey Golston (ankle)
- S Dane Belton (shoulder)
- DL D.J. Davidson (foot)
- S Jevon Holland (neck)
- C John Michael Schmitz, Jr. (ankle)
Full
- QB Jaxson Dart (hamstring)
- QB Russell Wilson (ankle)
- RB Cam Skattebo (hamstring)
Check back later for the Saints' injury report.
No Open Windows (Yet)
Daboll also said that, despite this being the first week eligible players on injured reserve can have their 21-day windows opened, the team was not looking to make such a move at this time.
Offensive lineman Joshua Ezeudu was the only of the Giants' players given the “designated to return” designation during the 53-man roster cutdown.
In addition, cornerback Rico Payton, whom the Giants picked up off waivers from the Saints, and outside linebacker Victor Dimukeje are also eligible to return.
Malik Nabers Injury Update
According to The Athletic, Malik Nabers suffered a partially torn lateral meniscus in addition to the torn ACL in his right knee.
The receiver is expected to undergo surgery within the next week or two. If all goes well, he should be up and running within ten months, which should put him on track for the start of the 2026 training camp.
Pump Up the Volume
The Caesars Superdome, the next venue on the Giants’ schedule, is known for its boisterous and, at times, deafening atmosphere.
So to prepare for what lies ahead, Daboll brought in the speakers at full volume for both the team’s morning walkthrough and its Wednesday practice.
"Offensively, we're going to have to do a good job of communicating, from getting the play in, to Jaxson (Dart) communicating to whatever snap counts we choose to use relative to how the sounds are there, which is usually loud," Daboll said.
"You simulate it and try to do the best you can here at practice, but it's definitely one of the keys in terms of being able to communicate and operate and stay on track and eliminate some of the pre-snap things that when you play in a dome stadium that’s loud like this.
"So, we're going to work at it out here, blasting it as loud as we can, and just make sure we're on point with our communication."