Surprising Giants Veteran Named Team's 2025 "Best-kept Secret"
The New York Giants roster might not be widely regarded as one of the best in the National Football League, but the franchise still boasts its fair share of superstars on both sides of the ball.
For the defensive side, the projected starting lineup alone includes several faces that have been or will become household names before the 2025 season is concluded. One of those players, Giants inside linebacker Bobby Okereke, has been caught in the middle of that conundrum.
Okereke, drafted 89th overall by the Indianapolis Colts in 2019 out of Stanford, deserves to be in the conversation for one of the most productive defenders at his position over the past four seasons. His annual stat sheets in that span have included at least 93 tackles with 5.5 sacks and nine forced turnovers.
However, the veteran's efforts between the two teams haven't yielded him all the league's premier accolades that others on the Giants' defense might have and, thus, the broad recognition he deserves from the football world.
That isn't stopping a new analysis by Bleacher Report's Matt Holder from handing Okereke his flowers, as he pinpointed the 28-year-old middle linebacker as the Giants' choice for the team's "best kept secret" in advance of the 2025 campaign.
"Maybe it’s because the Giants haven’t had much success as a team since his arrival a couple of years ago, but it’s a bit perplexing how Okereke hasn’t made at least a Pro Bowl roster in his career," the article said.
"The 2019 third-round pick racked up 149 total tackles in 2023 and 93 tackles in 12 games last year before suffering a back injury. Plus, he’s a well-rounded player with 13 passes defended during his two campaigns in New York."
There is little doubt that the Giants saw an annual Pro Bowler or All-Pro caliber future for Okereke when they pursued him as a free agent during the 2023 offseason. They had seen firsthand the massive workload he could bring to their defense, having sparred against him as an Indianapolis Colt in Week 17 of the 2022 season. New York's 38-10 win propelled them into the postseason.
Okereke, one of the stalwarts of that Colts unit, was a menace in the interior throughout that contest, notching a team-high 17 tackles (13 solo) with two tackles coming for a loss. He was a major tool in the Colts' response to the Giants' rushing attack, but his numbers alone weren't enough to stop the rushing landslide that ensued that day.
After finishing in the top 10 in the league with a career-high 151 tackles, the Giants handed Okereke a four-year, $40 million contract that was deemed at the time to be one of the best in the free agent frenzy. Their run response had been the second worst in the sport that season and needed some experienced talent to shore up their biggest weakness.
Despite being named a team captain because he was expected to be a leader on and off the gridiron, Okereke's results have been mixed. He is nearing his third year with the Giants.
He nearly matched his numbers from last year in Indianapolis with 149 tackles, 2.5 sacks, 11 tackles for loss, two interceptions, four forced fumbles, and 10 pass deflections in a full slate of games in 2023.
Last fall, however, Okereke was hampered by a back injury that limited him to just 12 appearances, the most games he has missed in his pro career.
He only reached the 93-tackle mark and was noticeably less impactful at creating pressures and forcing stops in the trenches. He had only four pressures with 35 stops and a missed tackle rate of 10.7% compared to 7.7% the year before.
All of that combined might have removed Okereke from the picture of the big stars in the Giants' locker room, which is why not enough people are talking about him and the role he could play for the group if he remains healthy in 2025.
Still, nothing can discount the impressive consistency he has brought to his game and the position over the past few seasons. Short of last year, Okereke has been one of the ironman players in the league and a shining example of the class, toughness, and leadership that the Giants' young defense desperately needs.
If he can play, Okereke will give it all that he's got to make a play on the ball and not give up a lot of yardage on the other end. That has been evident in his coverage stats dropping in half after allowing over 500 yards, at least two touchdowns from 2020-22, and his run defense grade peaking at 79.0 in his first year with the Giants.
Okereke and fellow inside linebacker Micah McFadden have formed a nice duo at the second level and have been important pieces towards building one of the best defenses in the NFL once again for New York.
They will have competition to be the biggest contributors and earn the most recognition, though, as the Giants are now top-heavy with a crew of pass rushers who will look to do a boatload of the damage up front and sit at the top of the leaderboards.
The two biggest factors shall remain health and productivity if Okereke wants to go from being a strange "secret" to a weapon that opposing teams prepare heavily for on Sundays and rebuild a potential legacy should the Giants look to shop him as the season progresses.
JOIN US ON SOCIAL MEDIA! Follow and like us on Facebook. Don't forget to check out our YouTube channel. And if you want to send a letter to our mailbag, you can do so here.