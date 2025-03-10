The Best of New York Giants Free Agency Over The Years
The New York Giants have made some key free agent signings throughout franchise history, but none could be as impactful as Super Bowl hero Plaxico Burress and the 2005 free agency class.
Burress spent five seasons in Pittsburgh before signing a six-year, $25 million contract with the Giants in the 2005 offseason to become the Giants’ top receiver. He instantly improved the offense and became the favorite target for young quarterback Eli Manning.
In his first season, the two connected 76 times for 1,214 yards and seven touchdowns. The acquisition of Burress immediately made the Giants a legitimate threat in the division.
New York had just one division title in seven years before the signing. In Burress's first season, the Giants won the NFC East and qualified for the postseason in his four years in East Rutherford.
He was crucial in the 2007 season when he recorded 70 receptions for 1,025 yards and a career-high 12 touchdowns and continued the momentum into the postseason.
In the NFC championship game, he recorded 11 catches and 151 yards in the Giants' overtime win over the Green Bay Packers. Burress then caught the game-winning touchdown in Super Bowl XLII.
Burress is Pro Football Network’s choice for the Giants' best free agent signing since the advent of NFL free agency.
During his first three seasons with the franchise, he averaged over 1,000 receiving yards and had a pair of double-digit-touchdown seasons, even more impressive when you adjust them for the style of football played 20 years ago."
Unfortunately, the following season, Burress infamously suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound at the nightclub. He was suspended for the season's final four games and released in the offseason to deal with the legal fallout of his actions.
In four seasons in blue, he finished with 244 catches, 3,681 yards, and 33 touchdowns. His 33 receiving touchdowns puts him at No. 9 on the Giants' all-time list.
In the same free agency class, the Giants signed offensive tackle Kareem McKenzie and linebacker Antonio Pierce. Both played crucial roles in the 2007 Super Bowl run, and McKenzie was also a key contributor to the Super Bowl XLVI team.
Pierce and the Giants agreed to a six-year, $26 million contract, signing him away from in-division rivals the Washington Redskins. In five seasons, he piled up 491 tackles, seven sacks, four interceptions, six forced fumbles.
He was also selected to the Pro Bowl in the 2006 season after recording career-highs in total tackles (139) and tackles for losses (10).
McKenzie signed a seven-year, $37.5 million deal after four seasons with the Jets. He started in 105 of 112 regular season games and played out his entire contract. He was a crucial part of the offensive line for many years.
Under the current regime, general manager Joe Schoen has been willing to spend money in free agency and may do so this offseason.
Schoen signed linebacker Bobby Okereke to a four-year, $40 million deal in the 2023 offseason.
In two seasons, Okereke has racked up 242 tackles, 17 tackles for losses, two interceptions, and 4.5 sacks in 29 games. He missed five games after suffering a herniated disc in his back.
The Giants have a projected $46 million in cap space this offseason and major needs across the board. Schoen and the front office will allocate most of the money toward a quarterback, guard, and cornerback, but as Schoen has indicated, they could make a big splash.
