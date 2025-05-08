The One Stat that Best Defines Giants DL Darius Alexander's Game
Defensive lineman Darius Alexander might be the most popular name of the New York Giants’ 2025 draft picks, but he is definitely worth fans and opposing offenses getting to know before the start of the season.
As a third-round top 100 selection, Alexander should be expected to contribute immediately on a defense that needs a defensive tackle with his skill set. Alexander is a run stuffer, and during his five-year college career, he steadily improved at his craft.
Alexander was drafted for his defensive versatility. At 6-foot-4 and 310 pounds, his frame allows him to operate as an interior defensive lineman in a 40-front or a defensive end in a 30-front.
He is a primary run defender and has been drafted to bolster the Giants' subpar run defense in 2024. In college, he became known for his durability and his ability to disrupt the run by destroying blocks.
Yes, he still has his inconsistencies and things he needs to improve on, but his potential is excellent. The question is, how will we know, statistically, if he has fully reached his potential? The answer may surprise you.
It has been said multiple times that Giants fans should be excited about Alexander’s exploits as a run defender, so naturally, the statistic many will look at to measure his success is tackles.
Alexander amassed 127 tackles during his time at Toledo. That is a rather impressive number when you consider he was only a full-time starter in his final two seasons with the Rockets.
In his first three seasons as a reserve, he had 51 tackles, which included 16 solo tackles. Once he became the starter, his production exploded. In his final two seasons, he collected 76 tackles, including 29 solo tackles.
His 17 solo tackles in 2024 were more than his first three seasons combined. This production speaks to what Alexander is expected to do, but it will not define his greatness; it will only expose his limitations.
If Alexander wants to be a three-down defensive lineman, it will be his ability to get to the quarterback, not his tackling ability, that will define him.
He did not record his first sack in college until his third season. That season, he had 1.5 sacks. His final two seasons, he tallied 7.5 sacks. Those are not exactly prolific numbers, but they do point to significant improvements over time.
As a Giant, Alexander will be surrounded by talented pass rushers. With Brian Burns, Kayvon Thibodeaux, Dexter Lawrence and fellow rookie Abdul Carter, he will get plenty of chances for one-on-one pass rushing opportunities.
Either he will be lined up against the guard with the chance for a two-way go in his rush, or he will slant into the B-gap and try to open the gate on the guard in his pursuit of the quarterback.
This is the perfect environment for Alexander to become an effective three-down defensive tackle. He never needs to worry about a double team or schemes to stop him.
He should be able to impact the game as a run defender immediately. Keep an eye on his ability to get pressures and sacks. If those stats are good and consistent, then it could unlock one of the most effective defensive lines in the NFL.
