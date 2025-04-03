This Giant Player Was Instrumental in Recruiting Russell Wilson
If New York Giants tight end Chris Manhertz is looking for a new career after his football playing days are over, he might have a future as a recruiter.
Manhertz, who earlier this offseason re-upped with the Giants on a one-year deal, was instrumental in the team’s recruitment of free-agent quarterback Russell Wilson.
Wilson and Manhertz were teammates on the Denver Broncos during the 2023 season, so they got to know each other.
Although Wilson had previously flirted with the idea of joining the Giants last offseason when he visited with the team only to leave after reportedly being informed that he would not have a chance to compete for the starting job, it still must have been reassuring for the veteran quarterback to hear from a friendly face before signing a one-year, $10.5 million deal that could reach up to $21 million if he meets incentives.
“I was just telling him how things go over here, what we’re about, and that it would be a good fit for him. I guess everything counts in this process, right?” Manhertz told Chris Tomasson of The Denver Gazette.
Manhertz played in all 17 games last season for the Giants and caught three balls, including a touchdown. He finished with his best overall Pro Football Focus career grades on offense (69.3) and in the passing game (66.3), while his run blocking grade (63.8) was his third-best career mark.
It was also the best among the tight-end group, leading the Giants to re-sign him to a one-year, $1.42 million contract.
While recruiting Wilson, Manhertz was asked by Giants head coach Brian Daboll about the signal caller.
“Our head coach asked me about Russ and making sure everything was aligned as far as the guys he’s played with,’’ Manhertz said.
In 2023, with the Broncos, Wilson and Manhertz connected twice for 16 yards and no touchdowns. However, his pass-blocking grade (73.1) was better than last season (72.4) for the Giants.
Wilson and Manhertz won't be the only former Broncos teammates reuniting on the Giants. Tight end Greg Dulcich spent the 2022 and 2023 seasons in Denver with Wilson as the quarterback.
Dulchich recorded a career-high in receptions (33), yards (411), and touchdowns (2) in his rookie season, with Wilson throwing him the ball.
The Giants also signed receiver Lil'Jordan Humphrey, who played with Wilson in 2023. In their lone season together, Humphrey recorded a career-high three touchdowns.
“It’s exciting,’’ Manhertz said of playing with Wilson again. “He’s a great teammate, a great quarterback. I think his resume speaks for itself. He’s a winner, and that’s definitely something that is important at the quarterback position in bringing a guy in. So, I’m excited all around.”
Wilson might not have had his best seasons in Denver, who acquired him via a trade with Seattle, but he left an impression on his teammates. In his first season, he threw 16 touchdowns and 11 interceptions, tied for the second-highest mark in his career, and completed just 60.5% of his throws for a career-low.
He followed it up by throwing for 3,070 yards, 26 touchdowns, and eight interceptions while completing 66.4% of his throws but was benched for the remaining two games of the season.
Wilson led the Broncos to a combined 11-19 record in his two seasons and failed to make the playoffs. He was released in the 2023 offseason and landed with Pittsburgh.
Manhertz was impressed with how Wilson handled the benching and eventual release by the Broncos, showcasing his professionalism and team-first mentality.
“This is my 11th year in the NFL, and nothing really surprises me,’’ Manhertz told Tomasson. “We all understand it’s a business first, and that was kind of my situation with getting released, too.”
The 36-year-old signed with the Steelers and endured a bounce-back campaign last season. He threw for 2,482 yards, 16 touchdowns, and five interceptions, leading the Steelers to a 6-5 record under center. Wilson missed the first six games of the season with a calf injury.
Wilson is the presumed Week 1 starter for the Giants. The front office also signed veteran Jameis Winston as Wilson's backup. They are joined by Tommy DeVito, whose familiarity with the offense could help Wilson become better acquainted with Daboll's scheme.
The Giants may also add a rookie quarterback into the fold at some point during the draft.
JOIN US ON SOCIAL MEDIA! Follow and like us on Facebook. Don't forget to check out our YouTube channel. And if you want to send a letter to our mailbag, you can do so here.