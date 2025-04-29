This Giants Draft Pick Named Biggest Day 3 Steal
The New York Giants may have found their diamond in the rough in the fifth round (No. 154 pick) of the 2025 NFL Draft in Purdue tackle Marcus Mbow.
Heading into the draft, Mbow was the sixth-highest-ranked guard prospect and a top-100 overall draft prospect. However, he slid in the draft due to size and medical concerns. His positional flexibility, solid hands, and lateral quickness drew the Giants' eye, leading them to take a chance on him.
Pro Football Network believes Mbow's skill set makes him the Giants' biggest Day 3 steal.
"Mbow's greatest asset is his positional versatility. He played two years at right tackle at Purdue, but he's likely better suited as a guard at the next level. He may not have the ideal size and bulk, but he compensates with impressive athleticism, motor, and sharp instincts,” the analytics site noted.
Mbow is a dynamic athlete capable of creating significant running opportunities with his blocks, whether at the second level or out in space."
Mbow started his collegiate career as a guard, allowing zero sacks and just 11 total pressures (three hits) in 573 snaps at the position, showcasing his need to play the position in a pinch.
The following season, he shifted to right tackle, and he was just as effective, allowing just one sack and nine hurries in six games before suffering a season-ending leg injury. The injury was one of the reasons he would fall to the Giants in the draft.
It took some time to shake some rust when he returned to the field last season, but once Mbow entered Big Ten play, he was back to his old self. He allowed just one sack, one hit, and 19 hurries in 306 pass-blocking snaps during Big Ten play.
The 22-year-old was also impressive in the run game. His 77.2 PFF run block grade during Big Ten play placed him fifth amongst conference tackles (min. 250 run block snaps).
While Mbow's versatility could be explored down the road, head coach Brian Daboll told reporters Mbow will get some work at tackle to begin his career. The plan is for him to sit behind Andrew Thomas and Jermaine Elumenor and develop.
Thomas does have an injury history, which could lead to Mbow seeing playing time. Last season, Thomas played six games before a season-ending foot injury. The Giants used ten different offensive line combinations, tying them for the most in the league. They could not find a suitable replacement at left tackle before shifting Elumenor to the left side.
If history repeats itself, the Giants can shift Elumenor to left tackle and have Mbow fill in at right tackle. Mbow's ability to play guard allows him to replace either position in case of injury.
While Mbow offers solid depth and positional versatility, he needs to work on some things to put himself in full-time starter conversations. Mbow is 6'5" but weighs just over 300 lbs, which is considered undersized for a lineman.
Mbow needs to hit the weight room to become stronger and fill out his frame. Hopefully, he will not be forced into action this season due to injuries and can continue to develop in his rookie season.
