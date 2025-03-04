This Quarterback Predicted to be Giants’ Starter in 2025
Would the New York Giants roll with a rookie quarterback in 2025 as its starter?
That is the opinion of ESPN analyst Seth Walder, who, in his prediction of each starting quarterback for all 32 teams, predicts Miami Hurricanes quarterback Cam Ward will be the one taking snaps as the Giants’ starter this year.
“The Giants are desperate. That's what happens when ownership retains a head coach and general manager on thin ice -- something Giants owner John Mara made clear when he said a turnaround ‘better not take too long because I've just about run out of patience,’” Walder wrote.
“All that does is incentivize GM Joe Schoen and coach Brian Daboll to take considerable measures, including surrendering future value, to maximize their chances to win in 2025. In this scenario, they can guarantee landing Ward by trading with the Titans to move up to No. 1.”
It’s hard to disagree with the first part of Walder’s statement about desperation within the Giants organization, especially given the circumstances where jobs are on the line.
The 2025 squad has yet to take a single snap, let alone be finalized, and the seats under Schoen and Daboll, who have been given a grace period, are beyond lukewarm.
But that’s about where things end in terms of agreeing with Walder. First, there is no guarantee the Giants will be able to get Ward in the draft, and a growing number of people think the Giants will have to trade up with the Titans to get Ward.
Therein lies the first obstacle. The Giants are not the only team needing a quarterback and, thus, are probably not the only team with plans to approach the Titans about trading up.
If you’re the Titans and you have about five or six guys that you would be happy with in the first round, you’re probably going to want to enter a trade with a team that can offer the most in a trade–and that probably won’t be the Giants, who are only two spots behind them in the pecking order.
Then, there is the second piece of this puzzle: the bridge quarterback. Although Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford spurned the Giants, they are going to pivot and look to sign another veteran bridge quarterback who, in all likelihood, will start the 2025 season.
And here’s the thing. How that veteran’s contract is structured will tell us much about what the Giants might think about the quarterback spot. Will the Giants, for example, structure the contract with tons of incentives and escalators based on the percentage of snaps the player receives, or will it be a straight-up contract where the veteran receives a specific amount regardless of when he starts?
The Giants took the former approach with Tyrod Taylor and Drew Lock. If they do so again with whoever they intend to sign, that’s likely a good sign that whatever quarterback they envision in the draft is nearly ready to go in his rookie year.
If not, it’s hard to envision the Giants paying a rich contract to a potential starter at a position where the top-end starters average upwards of $30 million per year.