Thoughts on NY Giants Second Version of the Unofficial Depth Chart
In advance of their second preseason matchup against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on Saturday, the have released their latest unofficial depth chart after another productive week of practices that included two joint sessions between the two franchises.
With the first exhibition against the Buffalo Bills behind them and the preseason rolling along, the Giants are starting to gain a little more clarity on how their 53-man roster will shake out. That said, there are still a few key areas that need to be sorted out, especially for those who have dealt with early injuries this summer.
The Giants hope to find some of the answers to those position groups during the game, but for now, they are running with a similar order as the previous week against Buffalo. Despite no huge amount of changes to the unofficial depth chart, some factors could be worth taking another look at.
Here are our biggest takeaways from the Giants' second, unofficial depth chart as the 2025 season draws one step closer.
Jaxson Dart Still Listed as QB3
Despite having a largely impressive preseason debut against the Bills in which he took the second team reps, rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart is still slated behind Jameis Winston on the gunslinger order.
This could be a mere reflection of how the Giants will want their quarterbacks' room to look like come the regular season, but it hasn’t matched up with Dart’s presence in their practices and last week’s win over Buffalo.
The No. 25 pick has been getting a lot of action and arguably made more of his time than Winston by completing 12 of his 19 passing attempts for 154 yards and a touchdown that led the team.
If that trend continues into the game against the Jets, it could be a stronger sign that Dart is making an increased push for the backup role behind Russell Wilson.
The Giants and head coach Brian Daboll might have come in with the plan for the rookie to sit and learn behind two veterans this season, but that was before he has shown early flashes of what he can be at the NFL level. It might be tempted to slate him No. 2 in the event the season starts to go off the rails, or Wilson gets hurt.
Depth Issues at Cornerback
While the “or” clause still sits between Deonte Banks and Cor’Dale Flott for the second outside cornerback role alongside Paulson Adebo, the Giants secondary has a much bigger issue developing in the second week of the preseason.
That is their overall depth, which has been hit the hardest by injuries this summer. Flott, who is entering a decisive contract year, has been absent for most of camp with multiple ailments, one in his knee and the other in his quad.
One would think that would leave Banks with a fast lane to the No. 2 spot, but even he has had his and missed the team’s second joint practice with the Jets due to injury.
All of that would leave the Giants with four healthy perimeter cornerbacks for Saturday’s game—Adebo, Art Green, O’Donnell Fortune, and Dee Williams—and a major issue for ensuring they have enough depth to go the distance.
Perhaps this might force the Giants defense into using some two-high safeties, or even an extra underneath defender, to account for the situation. The hope is that at least Banks will be ready to go by Saturday night, as he needs the reps to show he can play amongst the starters as a former first-round pick.
Questions in the Wide Receiver Corps
Like the defensive secondary, the Giants’ wide receiver room is dealing with some questions surrounding its depth in week two of the preseason.
Malik Nabers has been on and off the practice field with what is presumed to be a lingering toe injury that he has been managing since his college days.
Brian Daboll hasn’t been very specific with the media about Nabers’ condition, only willing to say that he is progressing along in his treatment. It seems unlikely that he will play in Saturday’s game against the New York Jets, and the Giants have to add in the fact that they haven’t seen much from Jalin Hyatt, who is currently slated as a backup pass catcher after missing some time during joint practices this week.
Hyatt, who only has 31 catches for 435 yards and hasn’t recorded a touchdown in his NFL career, was one of the players who needed to start showing some positive change this offseason to salvage his Giants tenure. He arrived at camp with some extra weight and flashed some plays in the team’s early sessions, but has since been a no-show, leading some to wonder if his future with the franchise is on borrowed time.
If so, that would leave the Giants with Darius Slayton, Lil’Jordan Humphrey, Wan’Dale Robinson, Zach Pascal, and Ihmir Smith-Marsette in terms of major receivers on the depth chart. While some of those guys might earn larger workloads compared to the first game against Buffalo, it’ll be interesting to see if Beaux Collins can step in and build on his case for a roster spot.
Collins didn’t play in the game against the Bills, but showed some impressive flashes earlier this summer with his vertical ability, contested catch ability, and strength to win some one-on-one matchups on the outside. It’s very likely the Giants add a UDFA to the 53-man roster come September, and Collins has distanced himself a bit from his competitors like Da’Quan Felton.
Elijah Chatman Still Listed as NT2
This week marks the second that former UDFA and defensive tackle Elijah Chatman has been slated right behind Dexter Lawrence II in the nose tackle position and ahead of third-year Giant D.J. Davidson, who sits in the third spot on the unofficial depth chart.
The Giants didn’t have the most impressive defensive tackle depth heading into the summer. So general manager Joe Schoen added a bunch of new faces to accompany their returning in-house talent. Chatman was a preseason favorite last year, especially after he had an infamous play when he chased down a Texans running back from 40 yards deep to save a touchdown in that contest.
That performance helped Chatman earn a 53-man roster spot last season, and it appears the Giants want to see if he can build off that outing that saw 21 tackles, one sack and one forced fumble in 17 games and win the backup job over Davidson, whose time with New York has been more shaky.
Surprisingly, Davidson has been the better player on the gridiron. He led the Giants with a 77.9 defensive grade after the Buffalo game and created three pressures, including one sack, in the team’s 34-25 win. Chatman finished with a 60.0 score and didn’t record a single pressure in 11 total snaps.
It’ll be interesting to see how each player performs in the next game, and whether the results flip the order between them as the Giants need the best players filling out their interior depth to slow down the run this season.
Rakeem Nuñez-Roches Over Roy Robertson-Harris
It wasn’t that long ago that some following the Giants organization were considering defensive tackle Rakeem Nuñez-Roches as a future cap casualty by the front office.
As the team will need some spare cap space for roster adjustments during the season, it’s still a possibility for the veteran gap stuffer who could open up $3.6 million with an end-of-camp release.
However, he’s still holding onto the other starting spot alongside Dexter Lawrence on the interior as the Giants head into week two of the preseason.
That doesn’t mean he’s built a sturdy lead in that column, as free agent addition Roy Robertson-Harris is on his tail and was able to force two quarterback hits and a stuff in his limited snaps against Buffalo.
Nuñez-Roches’ first outing didn’t fare as well, earning a 45.6 defensive grade that finished last on the defensive line despite playing in one less snap than Robertson-Harris. Those numbers weren’t far off from what he recorded in the 2024 season and was a part of why the Giants attacked that area of their roster in the offseason.
If Robertson-Harris has another strong week and outperforms Nuñez-Roches, it might get hard to leave the former sitting in third place before the regular season.
Can Evan Neal Overcome Greg Van Roten at right guard?
Among the Giants players receiving the most attention throughout training camp, Evan Neal's transition from tackle to guard is one that’s been closely followed as the team seeks to reshape and improve its offensive line.
Unfortunately, Neal is another player who hasn’t been able to stay on the field consistently, including missing last Saturday’s first preseason game at Buffalo with an undisclosed injury.
When he has been available, many have noticed him take positive strides in his technique, athleticism, and ability to hang with pass rushers trying to break into the interior.
Neal can be a unique weapon for the Giants’ offensive line given his unusual physical size for a NFL guard. Still, if he wants the shot to jump over Greg Van Roten, who the coaching staff may prefer a backup role given his age, he’s going to have to stay healthy and show those same intangibles in a live game setting.
Montrell Washington Buried in Kick Return Order
The arrival of every preseason in the NFL brings with it stories of under-the-radar players who are working hard to overcome the odds and make their first professional roster when many thought they’d have to find work somewhere else.
For the Giants, wide receiver Montrell Washington has been one of those names gaining mention several times this summer, especially for his early connection with rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart, that’s created flashy passing plays and impressive catches on vertical routes in the endzone.
The Giants’ wide receiver corps might be a little too crowded for Washington to find his role, but it seems strange that he is buried down the depth chart at the kick return position.
In the win against Buffalo, he was the second most efficient return man behind Ihmir Smith-Marsette, who is slated to maintain his starting job in 2025.
With 25 yards earned in his lone return in that contest, it might be worth seeing if Washington can become a more consistent weapon in the special teams department. The Giants have learned they can’t neglect the third phase of the game, and they might have a good backup piece in their ranks if Washington can trounce his competitors as an offensive table setter.
