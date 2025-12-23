New York Giants Top and Worst Performers in Week 16 Loss to Vikings

With only two more games left, the New York Giants are limping to the finish line of this dreadful season. Sunday’s 16-13 home loss to the Minnesota Vikings was another grim reminder of how little has gone right in 2025.

As the evaluation period intensifies, much of the roster and coaching staff are effectively auditioning for their future, and this week’s PFF grades suggest very few of them should feel secure.

Top 5 Overall PFF Performers

Chauncey Golston (88.7)

Andrew Thomas (79.9)

Jermaine Eluemunor (77.6)

Bobby Okereke (83.0)

Jevon Holland (81.6)

The Giants’ highest-graded performance of the afternoon came from Chauncey Golston and Bobby Okereke. Golston made the most of his 25 snaps, finishing with a team-high 88.7 PFF grade, recording two total pressures, including a sack, while also adding four tackles and five defensive stops, having his best game as a Giant.

Okereke once again proved his value, logging 11 tackles and earning an 83.0 overall grade. The giants had a good game against the run, which we haven’t seen much of this season.

Jevon Holland delivered a solid game, playing 61 snaps. Holland earned an 81.6 PFF grade. Despite having it called back, he had a pick six that won’t be reflected in the numbers but should count toward overall effort and evaluation.

Offensively, the Giants’ best work once again came up front, with Andrew Thomas and Jermaine Eluemunor leading the way. Thomas, who exited the game early with a hamstring injury, still managed to post the highest PFF grading of the offense with a 79.9 across just 20 snaps.

Eluemunor played a much heavier workload, logging 56 snaps and finishing with a 77.6 overall grade, holding up well despite the constant pressure from Minnesota.

While the Giants fell short yet again, these five players stood out as bright spots in an otherwise familiar outcome. The numbers don’t tell the whole story, with a few other defensive players having solid outings.

The most glaring decision now is whether left tackle Andrew Thomas will play the last two games of the season with this pesky hamstring injury.

The Giants have finally found some semblance of a competent offensive line, and if I were to make the decision, I wouldn't risk my best player in two meaningless games.

Bottom 5 Overall PFF Performers

Deonte Banks (27)

Theo Johnson (28.8)

Elijah Chatman (32.4)

Cor’Dale Flott (42.8)

Jaxson Dart (42.7)

The Giants’ worst overall PFF grade came from Deonte Banks. Cor’Dale Flott allowed a 16-yard completion before exiting with an injury.

Banks replaced him and also struggled, surrendering one catch for six yards while missing his lone tackle attempt. Elijah Chatman posted a 32.4 grade across 19 snaps. Chatman failed to hold up against the run and generated no pressure as a pass rusher.

On offense, rookie tight end Theo Johnson had his lowest grade of the season, finishing with a 28.8 overall grade. Johnson struggled as a blocker, earning a 22.0 run-blocking grade, allowing a sack, and dropping a pass that led to an interception. Just a miserable day for Johnson all around.

When I say that the numbers don’t tell the whole story, this is exactly what I mean. Quarterback Jaxson Dart endured his “worst” outing as a Giant against Minnesota, according to PFF. Dart was under pressure in a game where nearly everything worked against him.

Dart was sacked five times, with two additional would-be sacks erased by helmet-to-helmet penalties, and PFF charged only one of those sacks to his blockers (Johnson) while the rest came from unblocked rushers. Dart struggled to adjust to the blitz, completing just 4 of 7 passes for 8 yards when blitzed, despite previously excelling in those situations.

Compounding the issue, head coach Mike Kafka offered virtually no schematic relief, calling play action on just three dropbacks despite Dart’s proven success this season.

The offensive line held up for the most part, but struggled with pressure early on as Dart didn’t even throw a pass until the final two minutes of the first half.

The Giants have two games remaining in what has proven to be a miserable season, after which the organization will once again head back to the drawing board.

Ownership decisions loom for John Mara as fans eagerly await who he will hire to develop Dart. With the Giants currently holding the No. 1 pick in the draft, next week’s matchup against the 2–13 Raiders could play a decisive role in determining the final draft order.

