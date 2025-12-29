NY Giants Week 17 Grades: That's More Like It

Grading the New York Giants’ 34-10 win over the Las Vegas Raiders.

Offense: A

Dec 28, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart (6) throws in the second quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

The Giants' offense bested the Raiders' defense in practically every major and minor statistical category. Quarterback Jaxson Dart, playing in a much better game plan than what he was handed last week, was smart, efficient, and productive with the ball in his hands, finishing 22-of-30 for 207 yards.

He took two sacks while trying to be aggressive, and he also had a handful of designed runs, finishing with 48 yards on nine carries and two of the offense’s three touchdowns on the ground this week.

The running game continued to be a solid performer–take away Dart’s contributions, and Tyrone Tracy and Devin Singletary averaged 4.8 yards per carry, which wasn’t too bad.

Kudos to Wan’Dale Robinson for reaching the 1,000-yard mark with yet another 100+ yard (113 to be exact) receiving effort on a day where he was featured in the passing game.

The offensive line was solid for the most part, though rookie Marcus Mbow is going to need to really hit the weight room hard this offseason so he can stop opponents from putting him on rollerskates.

Defense: B+

Dec 28, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Geno Smith (7) is sacked by New York Giants defensive lineman Darius Alexander (91) in the fourth quarter at Allegiant Stadium. | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Bobby Okereke and Dane Belton came up with a pair of interceptions that the offense converted into touchdowns. Brian Burns came up with 1.5 sacks, which tied his single-season record with Jason Pierre-Paul for the fourth-best mark in Giants franchise history.

Abdul Carter led the team with four quarterback hits, but he’s got to clean up those neutral zone infractions where he just barely crosses the line.

And kudos to the run defense for holding the Raiders to just 63 yards on he ground (20 attempts), the lowest output by an opponent this season.

On the negative side, whenever there was a play that needed to be made, Deonte Banks was usually involved, such as the touchdown pass to Tyler Lockett and the 3rd-and-5 conversion by Ashton Jenty.

Special Teams: A+

Dec 28, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; New York Giants cornerback Deonte Banks (2) returns a punt for a touchdown in the second half against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

What Deonte Banks lacked on defense, he made up for on special teams, returning a kickoff 96 yards for a touchdown.

Jamie Gillan punted twice, scoring a 43.5 net average and putting one of his punts inside the 20-yard line.

Ben Sauls has been a godsend at kicker, as he continued to make all his field goal attempts and XPTs, while also sending four of his six kickoffs into the end zone for touchbacks.

Coaching: A

Dec 28, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; New York Giants interim head coach Mike Kafka looks on during the third quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Giants' coaching staff went back to the basics on offense by finding a much better balance of having Dart execute designed runs and throwing the ball.

Defensive coordinator Charlie Bullen called a strong game, showing the much-needed aggressiveness that was lacking under Shane Bowen.

Bullen, according to interim head coach Mike Kafka, has simplified things, allowing the defense to play faster and more efficiently, and he has put together some solid game plans of late.

