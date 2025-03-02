Three Best Pending Free Agent Fits Named for Giants
The NFL free agency period is a little over a week away, so draft talk will take a back seat as teams look to restock positions with eligible veterans. With the New York Giants having just over $48 million in cap space, general manager Joe Schoen figures to be busy once free agency officially begins on March 12.
ESPN analyst Matt Bowen recently released a list of the top 50 free agents set to hit the market. Three players on the list were identified as a good fit for the Giants, who need help on both sides of the ball.
S Jevon Holland, Miami
The free-agent safety class isn’t inspiring, but one player who might be worth pursuing is Dolphins safety Jevon Holland, who has emerged as the top-rated safety in the 2025 free-agent market.
Over the past four seasons, Holland has demonstrated his explosive playmaking ability, recording five interceptions, 25 passes defended, and five forced fumbles. He excels in deep coverage and is near the line of scrimmage, making him a valuable asset in various defensive schemes. He would be a player who gives Giants defensive coordinator Shane Bowen more creative freedom.
The Giants' defense could greatly benefit from Holland's presence. Last season, the secondary struggled, allowing 210.6 passing yards per game—ranking 25th in the league—while managing a trifling five interceptions all year.
With pending free agent Jason Pinnock’s future in New York uncertain, the unit could see significant changes in 2025. Holland’s versatility as both a deep coverage defender and a physical presence near the line of scrimmage makes him a natural fit for Bowen’s defensive strategy, giving the coordinator more flexibility to mix coverages and disguise pressures.
Holland is not expected to receive the franchise tag from the Dolphins. If this development plays out, it presents a prime opportunity for the Giants to pursue and secure a transformative player for their defense.
However, acquiring him will not come cheap. According to Spotrac, Holland's projected market value is $15.1 million per year based on a four-year, $60.2 million deal.
G Teven Jenkins, Chicago
Teven Jenkins has established himself as a reliable player on the Bears’ offensive line. Throughout his career, Jenkins has participated in 2,205 snaps and has, per Pro Football Focus, posted a 97.2 pass-blocking efficiency rating.
As Giants general manager Joe Schoen said at the combine, four-fifths of the team’s starting offensive line is set, assuming no one gets injured between now and Week 1 of the 2025 season. The one opening is at right guard, where last year’s starter, Greg Van Roten, is set to be an unrestricted free agent.
Jenkins has more career snaps at left guard, but if he is signed to play right guard, he will have over 800 career snaps at the position. The one drawback with Jenkins, though, has been his injury history.
Last season, he missed two games due to injury. His ailments included rib, ankle, knee, and calf issues. Despite struggling with injuries throughout his career, Jenkins remains one of the top guards in the league.
During the 2024 season, he was Pro Football Focus’s ninth-best pass-blocking guard (out of 56 who played a minimum of 720 snaps) and their 13th-best run-blocking guard from that same sample size.
Over his four-year career, he has allowed 11 sacks, six hits, 40 hurries, and 57 pressures—numbers that some Giants’ offensive linemen in past years have put up in a single season.
New York’s offensive needs to get more physical in the trenches, and Jenkins, who turns 27 on March 3 and who has a market value of $10.3 million per year based on a three-year, $31.039 million contract, will no doubt want to fortify that opening on their unit, especially with a new quarterback expected under center starting this year.
QB Russell Wilson, Pittsburgh
Veteran quarterback Russell Wilson brings a wealth of experience and a proven track record of success, which many NFL teams—especially Big Blue — need under center right now.
Over his career, Wilson has amassed over 46,000 passing yards and 350 touchdowns and maintains a passer rating just shy of 100. His dual-threat capability, characterized by over 5,400 rushing yards and 31 rushing touchdowns, adds a dynamic dimension to any offense.
Although Wilson has had a bumpy career since leaving Seattle, he finished the 2024 season with a 10-7 record, placing second in the AFC North. Over the year, he threw for 2,482 yards and 16 touchdowns while tossing just five interceptions.
The Steelers, who signed Wilson to a one-year deal last offseason, reportedly plan to roll with Justin Fields as their starter, allowing Wilson to hit the market. The Giants, who briefly entertained Wilson on a free agent visit last offseason, might be looking to revisit with him after they lost out on Matthew Stafford of the Rams.
While some reports have linked Wilson to other teams, the Giants present a compelling opportunity with fresh, young eyes downfield in Malik Nabers and Wan’Dale Robinson.
Wilson, who has a projected market value of $38.7 million based on a two-year, $77.46 million contract, could be a solid short-term answer for the offense. His knowledge would be invaluable for any rookie quarterback in the locker room.