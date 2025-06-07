Three Keys for a Successful 2025 Giants Season
After a season that tallied three wins in 2024, the New York Giants enter the 2025 season as a franchise that's not chasing contention but rather chasing relevancy.
The Brian Daboll honeymoon is over. The Daniel Jones era is officially history. Running back Saquon Barkley is still in midnight green in Philadelphia. And yet, somehow, through all the turmoil, what followed was anything but a teardown.
No, instead of blowing it up, the Giants went full quarterback roulette, signing veterans Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston while drafting Jaxson Dart as a developmental option. It’s a crowded, imperfect room, but it signals one thing: the Giants believe that their problems last year on offense were under center.
If the Giants want to be anything other than an NFC East punching bag in 2025, it starts with three things: accountability, player development, and realistic expectations–along, of course, with these three things.
Commit to a true rebuild and stop selling false hope
Last season was a disaster. The Giants didn’t just lose; they looked unprepared, uninspired, and overmatched in nearly every phase of the game.
And yet, rather than tearing it down, the front office made a few key signings, took a chance on a developmental quarterback, and is looking to find some semblance of the magic of 2022.
If this team is serious about turning things around, it must stop pretending it’s a piece or two away. The Giants need to evaluate this season through a development lens.
That means giving meaningful reps to young players not just to fill out the roster but to see who’s part of the long-term picture.
Let the defense be the identity
The lone silver lining from last year was the pass defense showing flashes of life despite being constantly put in impossible positions with an incompetent offense that finished eighth in passing yards allowed last season.
With outside linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux continuing to develop as a pass-rusher and Brian Burns entering his second year in blue, the Giants boast one of the more dangerous edge duos in the league. Meanwhile, defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence remains a game-wrecker up the middle.
With the addition of first-round rookie linebacker Abdul Carter, New York is starting to build a young, fast, and physical unit upfront.
If defensive coordinator Shane Bowen can unlock more takeaways and help this group play aggressive but disciplined football, the Giants might be able to steal a few games the old-fashioned way: by having a suffocating defense and dominating field position.
Find an offensive identity
Last season, the Giants ranked 30th in total offense and 31st in scoring. Injuries, inconsistency, and an offensive line that looked overmatched every week turned every drive into a survival test.
This year, it’s less about putting up 30 points a game and more about avoiding self-destruction. The offensive line must take a leap or, at the very least, stop being a weekly liability.
Second-year receiver Malik Nabers is a legitimate weapon and should be featured accordingly. With Wilson under center, the offense should be built around quick reads, play-action, and getting the ball to playmakers in space.
Final Thoughts
There’s no shortcut to fixing what’s broken inside of 1925 Giants Drive these last two seasons. The Giants need time, patience, and a clear direction, three things they’ve struggled to maintain over the last decade.
This isn’t a playoff-or-bust year. But it is a prove-it season for the front office, the coaching staff, and every young player who wants to be part of the next competitive Giants team. The bar isn’t high. What's needed here is to show growth, play with pride, and compete every week.
After a three-win embarrassment, even modest progress would be a welcome change for this regime and perhaps the first step towards becoming a team that can compete going forward.
