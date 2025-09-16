Three Plays That Influenced NY Giants' Week 2 Outcome
The New York Giants and Dallas Cowboys treated fans to another instant classic in Week 2. Both teams made massive plays on both sides of the ball, but the offenses were definitely clicking after week one, where both looked like they had things to clean up.
It was a back-and-forth affair, and anytime you have a game that close, there are key moments that can make or break the game.
Here are three plays that influenced the outcome of the game.
Hudson's “Unnecessary” Showing on the Opening Drive
The first drive of the game is normally a scripted beauty that allows the coach to take advantage of the opponent's weaknesses before they have a chance to strengthen them.
All week, the offensive braintrust assembles a package of plays specifically sequenced to take advantage of the opponent. The Giants are no different, and their script was working well.
They were methodically moving the ball down the field, and although they suffered a couple of setbacks thanks to blown assignments by backup left tackle James Hudson III, they kept seeing success.
Alas, a sack, a personal foul, and a false start all by Hudson left the offense for dead.
On 3rd-and-24 yards from their own 48-yard line, quarterback Russell Wilson uncorked an absolutely dime to receiver Wan'Dale Robinson down the slot to the 2-yard line. Still, Hudson was once again flagged, this time for unnecessary roughness.
Instead of having the ball on the two-yard line, they had it on the 17-yard line. They settled for a field goal on that drive.
Hail Malik!
The Cowboys took the lead on a six-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Dak Prescott to receiver George Pickens with 52 seconds remaining.
A second down, 15-yard scramble from Wilson moved the ball to the 48-yard line. The Giants called their final timeout with 33 seconds remaining. They were down by four, so a field goal would not do it. They needed to take a shot.
Wilson dropped back and launched a beauty down the seam to receiver Malik Nabers, who drew double coverage. He took off and was bracketed closely outside by the cornerback, and the safety was sitting over top.
The problem for Dallas was that the safety was flat-footed and took too long to bail out, allowing Nabers to create a little separation.
Wilson dropped the pass perfectly to Nabers in the back of the endzone, and Nabers was able to haul in the pass despite the safety grabbing his helmet and restricting his vision.
It was a fantastic pass by Wilson and an even better display of concentration by Nabers to bring the pass in. The touchdown and extra point put the Giants up by three points with 25 seconds remaining.
Wilson Giveth and Wilson Taketh Away
There's an old saying that you live by the sword and you die by the sword. Giants Nation clamored for deep passes, and in this game, Wilson gave them what they were asking for.
The results were great. Several deep passes were attempted and completed by the Giants. Thus, there were more yards gained and points produced.
A deep pass for a touchdown is what gave this team the lead and allowed them to get the game into overtime.
In overtime, the defense, which had been pretty porous throughout the game, forced Dallas to punt twice, leaving the Giants needing to get into field goal position to win the game.
Wilson’s first pass to Devin Singletary lost yards, and on second and 14, Wilson dropped back to pass and received pressure. He then heaved up a pass deep that was intended for Nabers, but it was thrown inside instead of towards the sidelines, where Nabers could adjust.
The pass was intercepted by Dallas safety Donovan Wilson, who was in a perfect position to catch the pass without opposition. It would be the final time the Giants would have the football as Dallas picked up two big first downs on a pass from Prescott to Pickens and a Prescott run.
A 46-yard chip shot for Dallas kicker Brandon Aubrey gave the Cowboys the overtime win.
