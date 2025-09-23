Three Things That Mattered Most in Giants' Loss to Chiefs
The New York Giants suffered their third defeat and first home loss of the season on Sunday night against the Kansas City Chiefs.
Although the game did not have any offensive fireworks, the Giants had their chances to win the game.
Like any game, winning and losing come down to a few key plays that swing the momentum in a positive or negative direction.
In this game, three instances seemed to spoil the team's fate.
Andrew Thomas’s snap count
When the videos of left tackle Andrew Thomas walking into the stadium started to populate on social media, the excitement was palpable. What would he look like, and how would the offensive line look with him back in the fold?
Well, he looked fantastic, and the offensive line looked dynamic. The run game started to heat up, and the protection for Russell Wilson was improved. That lasted for 28 plays and ended with an eight-play, 70-yard touchdown drive.
After he left the game, the blocking really dissipated, and it seemed to speed up the clock in Russell Wilson’s head because he felt like he started pressing. Before Thomas left the game, the team did not surrender a sack.
After he left, they surrendered two sacks. Giants fans should look forward to having him back full-time because it clearly makes a difference.
Mahomes goes back to Thornton after a touchdown drop
The Giants' defense, which played winning football for most of the game, dodged a bullet when an absolute dime thrown by Patrick Mahomes landed in the grasp of Chiefs receiver TyQuan Thornton for a 34-yard touchdown pass.
When the play was reviewed, it revealed that Thornton did not possess the football completely through the ground, and the touchdown was reversed.
Most would breathe a sigh of relief, but they had to gasp again immediately as Mahomes immediately went back to Thornton on another deep pass, and this time, with tighter coverage, Thornton was able to haul in and control the reception on the ground.
They did not score a touchdown, but the ball was placed on the one-yard line, and they scored the very next play. That put the Chiefs up 22-9, the eventual final score.
Wilson’s intentional grounding
Down 22-9, the Giants had multiple opportunities to get the score closer, which would put the game within striking distance. The team was on a seven-play drive that included a 26-yard pass on fourth down.
Wilson threw a rocket to Wan’Dale Robinson, who was able to haul in the pass with a defender bearing down on him, and took a decent shot. That set up a first and goal from the four-yard line.
Wilson took the drop and felt pressure. He attempted to move around and extend the time,, but when the clock ran out, instead of running and keeping the ball safe, he seemed to throw the football out of the back of the endzone harmlessly.
The problem is that there were no Giants anywhere near where the football was thrown. That resulted in an intentional grounding 10-yard penalty.
After a four-yard run and two incomplete passes, the Giants had no points.
