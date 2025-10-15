Two Key Offensive Starters Not Practicing for Giants
New York Giants receiver Darius Slayton, who has been nursing a hamstring injury suffered in the Week 5 loss to the Saints, was to try to do some work in the team’s Wednesday practice, according to head coach Brian Daboll.
“We'll see where Slay’s at,” Daboll said before practice. “He may or may not do something today. He's getting better. He might be off to the side.”
Daboll also confirmed that linebacker Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles (hamstring) and center John Michael Schmitz (concussion) wouldn’t practice either, and that the team is opening the window on linebacker Victor Dimukeje, who has been on the PUP list after suffering a pectoral injury earlier this year.
Schmitz was injured in the third quarter during the Giants’ win over the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday night. Veteran Austin Schlottman stepped in for him after his injury, and Daboll said that Schlottmann would receive the bulk of the reps on Wednesday.
“Confident in all the guys we have,” he said when asked about Schottlmann. “That's why they're here. So he did, you know, what he needed to do, which was to come in and operate at the center for us, and did a nice job, so he'll get all the reps today.”
Schlottmann, according to Pro Football Focus, played 32 snaps, registering an 80.5 pass-blocking grade that ranked fifth among centers in Week 6.
Schmitz was not on the field during the open viewing session for the media on Wednesday. That would suggest that he’s in the very early stages of the protocol and is facing the very strong possibility that he’ll miss Sunday’s game against the Broncos
Cornerback Deonte Banks was excused from practice after becoming a father to twins Tuesday night. Banks played in just three defensive snaps for the Giants against the Eagles, as Cor'Dale Flott having received the lioon's share of the reps.
We’ll have the complete Giants and Broncos practice participation reports later this afternoon.
