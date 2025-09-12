Two NY Giants Greats Left Off B/R's All-Quarter Century Team
Bleacher Report’s All-Quarter-Century Team, unveiled in late August, honored the most standout NFL players of the past 25 years — but two New York Giants legends were glaringly absent.
Defensive end Michael Strahan and right guard Chris Snee weren’t even given honorable mention, a surprising omission given their elite contributions both on the field and to the Giants franchise.
Strahan was much more than an impactful pass-rusher; he defined one of the most dominant defensive careers of his era.
Over 15 seasons with the Giants, he piled up 141.5 career sacks, which ranked sixth in NFL history, along with 851 total tackles, 22 forced fumbles, 15 fumble recoveries, and four interceptions across 216 games.
He made seven Pro Bowls, four All-Pro teams, and was named the NFL Defensive Player of the Year in 2001 after setting the still-standing — but co-owner with T.J. Watt — single-season sack record of 22.5.
Strahan’s career culminated in Super Bowl XLII, where he anchored a defensive front that delivered one of the greatest upsets in NFL history. He retired as both a franchise cornerstone and a Hall of Fame inductee, with a resume stronger than several defensive ends Bleacher Report did include.
Chris Snee's Overlooked Greatness
Chris Snee may not have carried the same national name recognition, but his importance to the Giants’ success cannot be overlooked.
Across a 10-year career from 2004 to 2013, he started 141 regular-season games and 11 playoff games, missing just 19 contests in total — including 13 in his last NFL season.
He earned four Pro Bowl selections and was a first-team All-Pro in 2008, with second-team nods in 2009 and 2010, and played a vital role in two Super Bowl victories at right guard.
Within Giants history, he is recognized as one of their all-time greats, ranking 31st on the franchise’s list of Top 100 players.
It'll be difficult for the Giants to find more talent like Snee, let alone in the NFL as a whole. It’s a rare feat to have a durable lineman in the league, so that alone should’ve given Snee the leg up during the voting.
The contrast between Strahan’s statistical dominance and Snee’s quiet but essential excellence is why both deserve to be remembered among the best of the past quarter-century.
Strahan’s 141.5 sacks, Defensive Player of the Year award, and Super Bowl triumphs put him shoulder-to-shoulder with other pass rushers who did make the cut.
Snee’s career may lack gaudy stats by nature of his position, but four Pro Bowls, three All-Pro honors, and two championships define a guard who was every bit as valuable as the flashier skill players highlighted byBleacher Report.
Strahan had the national spotlight and still got left out, while Snee epitomizes how overlooked offensive linemen often are in these conversations.
Both cases illustrate the pitfalls of creating definitive lists without fully accounting for longevity, consistency, and championship pedigree — Snee has more Super Bowl rings than the top three All-Quarter picks combined.
In the end, Strahan and Snee’s absences are less about their worthiness and more about perception. Strahan remains one of the most feared and accomplished pass rushers in NFL history, while Snee embodied the quiet dominance that powered two Giants championships.
Snubbed they may be, but forgotten they won’t be — their legacies are carved into Giants history, whether Bleacher Report acknowledged them or not.
