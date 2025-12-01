Several Giants-related Surprises Emerge in Early Top-10 Pro Bowl Voting

Voting for the annual Pro Bowl squads is well underway. While several New York Giants are represented in the top 10 at their respective positions during this early stage, one guy is noticeably missing.

Left tackle Andrew Thomas, who has quietly been having a solid season since returning from a Lisfranc injury back in Week 3, was not among the top vote getters at his position, a rather surprising development given how well the sixth-year pro has been playing.

Thomas, according to NFL Pro, enters the Giants’ Week 13 Monday night tilt against the New England Patriots having allowed just a 7.9% pressure rate this season, the 12th-lowest among left tackles with at least 150 pass block snaps.

He’s also surrendered just one sack (0.3%), which is the third-lowest among the same sample size, and has allowed two quick pressures, the second-lowest among the sample size.

In addition, Thomas has managed to hold off pressure for an average of 3.91 seconds, the longest time to pressure by any left tackle since at least 2018, per NFL Pro.

The drawback for Thomas is that he’s part of a Giants line that, for years, was considered a weakness. But this season, the Giants' offensive line has actually been a strength, a development that isn’t getting enough credit in a season that has gone down the tubes.

The Giants' offensive line currently owns the 11th-best pass-blocking efficiency rating according to Pro Football Focus (86.3).

Thomas, who currently has his best personal pass-blocking efficiency rating (98.2) of his career, owns the fifth-best pass-blocking grade among offensive tackles with at least 150 pass blocking snaps.

Other Giants gain recognition

New York Giants linebacker Brian Burns (0) celebrates after breaking up a pass during a week 9 game between New York Giants and San Francisco 49ers at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 2, 2025. | Julian Leshay Guadalupe/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Outside of Thomas not being in the top ten vote getters thus far, five other Giants players are in the top 10 at their respective positions, starting with outside linebacker Brian Burns, who is currently the top vote getter both overall and in the NFC.

Burns has 13 sacks, which is six behind league leader Myles Garrett of the Cleveland Browns. Burns also has 17 tickles for loss (third), and 21 quarterback hits (sixth) according to official league stats.

Fourth-year safety Dane Belton is sixth overall and fourth in the NFC in the special teams department. Belton currently has a career-best 15 special teams tackles (five solos), which leads the Giants by a wide margin.

Quarterback Jaxson Dart (ninth overall, fifth in the NFC) and inside linebacker Bobby Okereke (sixth overall, fourth in the NFC) round out the Giants' representation in the top 10 vote-getters.

Okereke leads the Giants with 103 combined tackles, which puts him ninth overall per league stats.

Dart meanwhile leads all rookie quarterbacks who have at least 100 dropbacks, with Cam Ward (Titans) and Dillon Gabriel (Browns) the next closest with seven apiece.

