Two Pressing Questions That Have Developed for NY Giants This Summer
The New York Giants had their second successful preseason game, and this time they bested the New York Jets 31-12.
The secondary and pass rush played well. They were able to keep the Jets air attack grounded with pressure on the quarterback and sticky coverage. The offensive line once again protected well and kept the quarterbacks upright so they could deliver the football for 398 yards.
There were so many positives to take from this game, but as always, there are some things that should concern fans, and questions that may still need to be answered before Big Blue opens the season on September 7.
The QB play could force some difficult decisions that could lead to second-guessing.
Russell Wilson is entrenched as the starter. He does all the things in the classroom and meetings that make him look like the starter. We know how media savvy he is, and that is the type of quality you want in a starter.
The way he communicates with his teammates may be elite, and he could have a great grasp of the offense, but when you see how he performs in the game compared to what Jaxson Dart and Jameis Winston are doing, it’s fair to question whether he should be the starter.
In two preseason games, Wilson has one throw of substance, the 80-yard pass to receiver Beaux Collins. While that's a great play, it's simply not enough.
In the first preseason game against Buffalo, Wilson completed six out of seven attempts for only 28 yards. The 80-yard pass was his first pass of the game, and it led to a touchdown. The next three drives were a three-and-out, a four-and-out, and an interception before he gave way to Jaxson Dart.
Wilson only completed three of six passes for 28 yards and an interception after his first big pass. This is simply not good enough, and because he has looked pedestrian, it has made Dart's play stand out even more and given rise to the voices that believe he should just start from Day 1, especially with Dart doing everything he can to make it difficult to sit him down, which is what he should do.
Then there is the gameplay. Wilson of today just plays quarterback differently than Dart. The interesting part is how similar Dart and Winston play in this system.
Their willingness to cut it loose and trust their arm strength is notable. They show a willingness to use their legs and pick up hidden yardage. They have short memories when they make mistakes, and even their willingness to be less formal in interviews.
That feels like a better mentor/mentee relationship than Wilson. That is not to say that Wilson is not pouring into Dart, but what if the things Wilson is telling Dart about how to play the game do not mesh with Dart's style? It can be deleterious to his growth.
Is the run defense simply missing Lawrence?
The Giants surrendered 141 yards rushing in their second preseason game. The Jets averaged 4.3 yards per rush and broke off two seven-yard runs, plus an 11, 12, and 15-yard run.
That is not the greatest sign for the Giants, who have invested so much this offseason in the defensive line. Roy Robertson-Harris and Jeremiah Ledbetter have both played well and have made plays against the run, but no doubt missing the big man in the middle is hurting this defense as a whole.
None of the players who have replaced Lawrence on the field have proven capable of filling the gap as effectively as Lawrence can.
Darius Alexander made his first tackle of the preseason, but he has been mostly anonymous during these preseason games. Meanwhile, the 2024 defensive line darling, Elijah Chatman, is much better suited for success as a pass rusher than as a run defender. He also may be destined to become more of a fullback.
All of the athletes on the edges are more effective on outside runs and during the pass rush. So if the interior cannot hold down the run, the Giants will not be able to unleash the freaks they have on the edges. Let's hope that Lawrence is ready to go and remains healthy throughout the season.
