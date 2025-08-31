Wan'Dale Robinson Inspired By Progress of NY Giants Offense
Set to enter his fourth season, New York Giants wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson might be as much of a survivor as he is a tenured veteran.
With 38 appearances for Big Blue, Robinson is the third-longest tenured offensive Giant on the current roster as the team goes into the 2025 season.
A fleeting playoff appearance during his rookie season has given way to dire offensive showings headlined by a rotating cast of characters throwing him the ball.
To his credit, Robinson has managed to establish a lasting professional presence, increasing his tallies during each season with a lowercase NY on his helmet (so far, summiting at 699 yards on 93 catches last year).
That's been no easy task amidst constant turnover—both on the field and on the transaction log—but some form of momentum may have finally been generated with a sterling summer that dominated recent preseason scoreboards.
"I feel confident," Robinson said when asked for his forecast of the Giants' offense last week.
"I think we worked really, really hard this summer, doing a lot of different things and getting a lot of people involved, moving to a lot of different places.
“I think seeing it out there in these preseason games, you kind of saw, even if it wasn't the starters, that it was just the standard that was set just throughout camp."
To Robinson's point, the Giants established themselves as one of the most pleasant surprises of the NFL preseason, scoring a league-best 107 points over their exhibition trio.
New York (3-0) scored at least 30 points in every stanza of that trio and had an equally impressive point differential of plus-60.
Such relative stability has been achieved through promising quarterback play from the team's present and future. The team plans to roll out imported veteran Russell Wilson as the starter, while rookie Jaxson Dart has also impressed.
With Dart set to develop a sharp rapport with the veteran receivers, Robinson lauded the "moxie" that the newly minted 25th overall pick displayed during his first unofficial NFL tour.
"It's just really exciting out there watching him play," Robinson lauded. "It looked like he was all in command and knew exactly where he needed to go with the ball.
“A couple of the older receivers that we were talking to, we were like, this is going to be a pretty good quarterback once he knows exactly all the checks and knows everything going on. It's going to be really, really exciting for him."
When it comes to the 30-point plateau, it's hard to tell Robinson to act like he's been there before: since his arrival as a second-round pick out of Kentucky in 2022, the Giants have had just four games with a triple decade in that particular box score column. Even with such rarity, Robinson vowed that such efforts "won't take getting some getting used to."
"At the end of the day, too, we still have to go out there and prove it and go out there and put points up on them," Robinson, who put up 17 yards in a pair of preseason receptions, said.
"We'll be happy about it, no doubt. But we came into the locker room after each game and said, This is what we want. We want to come in here happy, scoring 30 points with a win."
