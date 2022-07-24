Skip to main content

Weeks 13 and 15 Opponent Preview: Washington Commanders

The Giants will look to get back on track against the Washington Commanders, who swept them last year for the first time since 2011.

The New York Giants will look to recapture a little bit of magic from yesteryear when they face the Washington Commanders during the last leg of the 2022 campaign.

The team's December 4 home game will mark the second time New York will be sporting their legacy uniforms with the old GIANTS helmets this season. That game was chosen because the Giants-Washington rivalry, which began in 1932 when the team was known as the Boston Braves, is the oldest rivalry the Giants have with any NFC East opponent.

In 1986, the Giants made history when they became the first team to defeat Washington three times in the same season, including the 1986 NFC Championship game. The Giants would then go on to win Supr Bowl XXI, their first-ever championship in the Super Bowl era. 

Weeks 13: Washington Commanders at New York Giants

 Sunday, Dec. 4, 1:00 pm* (Flex Scheduling) FOX

Week 15: New York Giants at Washington Commanders

Saturday, December 17 or Sunday, December 18 (Date, time, network TBD)

Commanders' 2021 Record

7-10, (.412), 3rd place, NFC East

Series History

The Giants lead the regular-season series 104-70-4. The postseason series is tied 1-1. The Commanders swept the season series for the first time since 2011 last season, snapping a five-game Giants winning streak in the series. 

The Giants have faced Washington 178 times in the regular season since their first game in 1932, making this their most frequently contested rivalry. They are 8-4 vs. Washington in MetLife Stadium and 14-10-1 in FedExField. The Giants have swept the season series 34 times.

Last Meetings

January 9, 2022: The Commanders rushed for 226 yards in a 22-7 victory in MetLife Stadium. The Giants started quarterback Jake Fromm in that game as Daniel Jones and Mike Glennon were injured. Fromm threw for 103 yards, including a 22-yard touchdown to Darius Slayton.

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Xavier McKinney
Play
News

New York Giants Safety Xavier McKinney Makes a Startling Confession

Giants' third-year safety Xavier McKinney revealed there were some disagreements with the prior coaching staff.

By Patricia Traina14 hours ago
14 hours ago
New York Giants rookie linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux (5) on the field for organized team activities (OTAs) at the training center in East Rutherford on Thursday, May 19, 2022.
Play
Big Blue+

Giants Outside Linebackers Preview: Added Firepower

The Giants put a big emphasis this past off-season on improving their pass rush via their outside linebackers.

By Dylan Paciullo18 hours ago
18 hours ago
Nov 14, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; A Detroit Lions helmet sits on the medical trunk during the third quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field.
Play
Big Blue+

Giants' 2022 Week 11 Opponent Preview: Detroit Lions

The Giants will face a Lions team that appears to be on the rise.

By Patricia Traina20 hours ago
20 hours ago

September 16, 2021: Before that, the Giants dropped a 30-29 decision in the first meeting with the Commanders in a Week 3 Thursday night game on a 43-yard field goal by Dustin Hopkins as time expired. A questionable Giants off-side penalty against the Giants helped set up the game-winning field goal.

Commanders' Key Additions

Carson Wentz, QB (trade); Jahan Dotson, WR (draft); Andrew Norwell, OL (FA); Trai Turner, OL (FA)

Commanders' Key Losses

Ryan Fitzpatrick, QB (retired); DeAndre Carter, WR (FA); Brandon Scherff, OL (FA); Landon Collins, S (released)

Offseason Grade: B- 

Washington didn’t do much with its offseason, opting for one large move rather than many small ones. With Wentz adding $28 million to the cap space, there wasn’t a whole lot of wiggle room to make any more moves. 

While there were other potential quarterback upgrades to make this offseason, Washington opted to make an affordable one in terms of assets, trading two third-round picks for their new quarterback. 

Wentz has one year to prove himself. If he doesn’t, the Commanders can tap into 2023’s loaded QB class. — Jeremy Brener, Washington Football Reporter

Biggest Unanswered Question  

Head coach Ron Rivera has alluded numerous times this offseason about wanting to add a veteran linebacker. The team drafted Jamin Davis in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft, but he has migrated to his more natural position on the outside. 

Cole Holcomb has gotten the lion’s share of the first-team reps, but it doesn’t appear as if he’s won the starting job. He’ll have to do so in training camp, otherwise the team may look outside the organization at a linebacker like Anthony Barr or Deion Jones. — Jeremy Brener, Washington Football Reporter

Fantasy Fact

Antonio Gibson finished 10th in fantasy points among running backs last season, but he was terribly inconsistent. In fact, he scored fewer than 12 points seven times and was limited to single digits in six of those games. With J.D. McKissic in the mix and the selection of Brian Robinson in the draft, Gibson’s 2022 touch share could decline. — Michael Fabiano

 

In This Article (2)

New York Giants
New York Giants
Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders

Xavier McKinney
News

New York Giants Safety Xavier McKinney Makes a Startling Confession

By Patricia Traina14 hours ago
New York Giants rookie linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux (5) on the field for organized team activities (OTAs) at the training center in East Rutherford on Thursday, May 19, 2022.
Big Blue+

Giants Outside Linebackers Preview: Added Firepower

By Dylan Paciullo18 hours ago
Nov 14, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; A Detroit Lions helmet sits on the medical trunk during the third quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field.
Big Blue+

Giants' 2022 Week 11 Opponent Preview: Detroit Lions

By Patricia Traina20 hours ago
Dec 19, 2021; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants free safety Xavier McKinney (29) reflects before the game against the Dallas Cowboys at MetLife Stadium.
Big Blue+

New York Giants Safeties Preview: Rebuilding

By Brandon Olsen22 hours ago
Mailbox
Big Blue+

New York Giants Mailbag: Pre-Camp Edition

By Patricia TrainaJul 23, 2022 8:00 AM EDT
Nov 21, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks defensive back Gavin Heslop (38) prior to the game against the Arizona Cardinals at Lumen Field. Arizona defeated Seattle 23-13.
Transactions

Giants Add Defensive Back Gavin Heslop to Training Camp Roster

By Patricia TrainaJul 22, 2022 3:46 PM EDT
Sep 14, 2020; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants defensive end Leonard Williams (99) celebrates a sack with offensive tackle Tyler Haycraft (61) against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the second half at MetLife Stadium.
Big Blue+

New York Giants Defensive Line Preview: A Strength?

By Gene ClemonsJul 22, 2022 12:00 PM EDT
Dec 12, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; A detailed view of a New York Giants helmet and Wilson official NFL Due footballs at SoFi Stadium.
Big Blue+

Three Reasons Why Giants Can Top 7.5 Wins in 2022

By Andrew ParsaudJul 22, 2022 10:00 AM EDT