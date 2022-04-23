What Does TE Jordan Akins Bring to the Giants Offense?

Just when you thought that the Giants were done in free agency and had turned all their attention to the NFL Draft, where they hold significant chips in the first two days, they went out and added depth at tight end by signing Jordan Akins.

Akins is a former third-round draft pick of the Houston Texans who has spent the last four seasons as a spot starter. He has started three or more games in every season he has played in the NFL. In 2019 he made the most starts of his career.

He started nine games that season, and, not surprisingly, he had his best offensive output. He finished the season with the most single-season yards (418) and touchdowns (2) of his career.

He had one reception less than he would record the following season (36), but he produced an 11.6 yards per reception average, his second-best total in his NFL career.

Let's take a look at Atkins' game.

Strengths Jenna Watson/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK Akins is definitely a pass-catching tight end, snd his hands are probably the best weapon in his arsenal. He is a natural ball catcher and effortlessly hauls in passes. He was able to bring in over 70% of the passes targeted for him. As a former baseball player, he does a great job tracking the ball when it is in flight. He attacks the ball rather than let it come to him. He is not a blazer, but he does have deceptive speed, which allows him to keep safeties honest over the top, and he uses it to pick up good yards after the catch on short crosses. He also uses his speed to explode out of breaks and push past defenders before breaking off a route. His 11.1 average yards per reception speak to his ability to be explosive down the field and carve out spaces for himself to pick up first downs. He has good control over his body when running routes or competing for passes. Even though he is considered an undersized tight end, he plays big when he is attacking the ball and has shown surprising toughness while in college and through his first four seasons in the league. Weaknesses/Can Improve Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports Even after four seasons in the league, he is still not a refined route runner. He has improved from his raw ability as a rookie but is still not a finished product. There's a chance he may never be polished in that area. His true deficiency is as a blocker. He is not going to be a relied-on inline blocker. Even though his effort is there, the technique is lacking, and he doesn't possess the power or explosion to win consistently on the line of scrimmage. He does a solid job blocking in space, but he is not adding value to the team there. The redeeming quality is that he will be able to continue his relationship with new tight ends coach Andy Bischoff who was the tight ends coach with the Texans before assuming the same role with the Giants. If he makes the team, the Giants will not be relying on Akins in the run game. Summary Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports Akins is older than your typical four-year veteran because he pursued a baseball career before ultimately going back to school and playing football at the University of Central Florida. He began his career with the Black Knights at receiver before transitioning to tight end and having the success that led him to be drafted. His signing provides the Giants with another guy who has been a recent starter and is a decent receiver. It may also mean that the Giants are out of the tight end business during the draft because unless they are planning to add a guy in the first two days, they are not likely to find a tight end that will be better than what they already have on the roster. The most logical outcome would be them adding an end late in the draft or as an undrafted free agent. It is not a sexy signing, but it is another logical signing by a front office that has made practical free agent moves since taking over the reins.

