What Kind of Role is in Store for NY Giants ILB Dyontae Johnson?
The one position group that the NY Giants didn’t add to in the offseason was at inside linebacker.
Bobby Okereke, who had his season cut short due to injury, will be returning this year fully healthy and raring to go. Similarly, Micah McFadden, entering a contract season, may see his snaps reduced if defensive coordinator Shane Bowen decides to deploy Abdul Carter in that spot in certain packages.
That leaves a lot of youth to sort through behind the projected base starters, and among them is Dyontae Johnson, who signed as an undrafted free agent with the Giants in 2023 out of Toledo. Johnson spent his entire rookie campaign on the practice squad before finally getting a chance to compete for a spot on the 53-man roster last summer.
Unfortunately, Johnson, who never missed a game in college due to injury, saw his quest for a spot on the 53 come to a crashing halt when he suffered a serious ankle injury in the preseason.
Now, Johnson will compete with fellow youngsters such as Darius Muasau and special teams ace Ty Summers.
Dyontae Johnson, LB
Height: 6-2
Weight: 230
EXP: 2 Years
School: Toledo
How Acquired: UDFA-2023
2024 in Review
Johnson had an impressive 2024 summer and first preseason game against the Detroit Lions. Unfortunately, an ankle injury held him out for the remainder of the preseason and would eventually land him on injured reserve.
Johnson was finally activated off IR and suited up for the final two games of the season.
The coaches rewarded Johnson’s persistence with enough rotational ILB snaps in Week 18 for him to lead the defense with 11 total tackles.
Johnson showed flashes of playmaking ability but also struggled with some reads and assignments due to being away from the game for so long. Johnson played tough and with physicality, and he moved well in space.
Contract/Cap Info
Johnson signed a one-year, exclusive rights free agent deal in March of this year worth $840,000. There was no signing bonus or any other frills included in the deal, so if he doesn’t make the roster, there will be no dead money hitting the books.
Johnson does not currently count against the team’s Top 51 highest cap hits.
2025 Preview
Johnson impressed when he was healthy last season, both during the preseason and the end of the regular season.
In the preseason, he played 24 snaps, his strength shining through in run defense (two tackles, three stops, zero missed tackles).
Last summer, we didn’t get to see him in coverage as he wasn’t targeted; however, there was enough to like about his game.
If he can stay on the field and show that he can match Ty Summers in the special teams department–Johnson’s biggest obstacle to overcome–there might just be a roster spot there for him to have on this year’s team.