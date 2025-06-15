What Role Can Lil'Jordan Humphrey Carve Out with NY GIants?
After the NY Giants were practically a two-man crew in the passing game last season, vaulted by the efforts of Malik Nabers (1,204 yards, 7 TDs) and Wan’Dale Robinson (699 yards, 3 TDs), a lot still needed to be done to make the wide receiver room a better product.
Much of their struggles had to do with poor quarterback play and inconsistency in pass protection that made deploying a more versatile offense difficult. That said, the position group wasn’t clean of its issues either, notably in terms of depth and a bad case of the drops that impacted veteran and young players alike.
To help with the cause, the Giants made a slew of offseason signings to broaden their depth chart in advance of training camp next month. One of those free agent pickups is wide receiver Lil’Jordan Humphrey, who, at 6-foot-4, is the tallest player in the position group.
Humphrey, an undrafted free agent in 2019 out of Texas, has been a journeyman in his first several years as a pro and has yet to establish himself with an organization, the three before joining New York being the New Orleans Saints (2019-21), New England Patriots (2022) and the Denver Broncos (2022-24).
Lil’Jordan Humphrey, WR
Height: 6-4
Weight: 225 lbs
Exp: 7 Years
School: Texas
How Acquired: FA-‘25
2024 in Review
Humphrey’s 2024 season with the Broncos might have been his best to date. Appearing in all 17 games, he caught a career-high 31 receptions on 45 targets for 293 yards, one touchdown, and an average catch of 9.5 yards. That stat line placed him fifth on the team’s receiving standings and fourth among the wide receivers on the team.
Humphrey saw 314 snaps in pass offense schemes and notched at least two catches in 10 contests, with his best game coming in Week 3 against Tampa Bay when he had six catches for 37 yards and a long of 17 yards.
While he didn’t have any special teams reps last year, Humphrey has had some experience in that area, having contributed as a returner and on coverage, which he gained during his stints with the Saints and Patriots.
Contract/Cap Info
The Giants signed Lil’Jordan Humphrey to a one-year, $1.22 million contract, which qualifies as a veteran salary benefit. That means he only counts for $1.08 million against the cap if he makes the roster.
If he doesn’t make the roster, the Giants will incur a $25,000 dead money hit, representing Humphry’s signing bonus.
2025 Preview
Humphrey’s physical traits are surely enticing to any offense, but he isn’t the only wide receiver the Giants have that boasts some impressive size, though. There are a few other names in the locker room that hold similar stature and could serve as competition for a depth spot as a perimeter receiver this summer.
To make it onto the roster at the end of the preseason, Humphrey is going to likely earn his keep on special teams, where his size could entice the coaches to try him out as a punt gunner, among other roles.
As for the offense, he’ll need to flash his gifted characteristics to his advantage to convince the Giants to retain him for the 2025 season.
While Humphrey might not have the best resume to use as his edge over the competition, his size, and physicality could add a little extra in the intermediate passing game.