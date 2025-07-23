What's the Best-Case Scenario for Giants in 2025?
With each day that gets closer to the start of the 2025 NFL season, one of the most interesting questions circulating the football world is just how good of a season do the New York Giants need to put forth to avoid another bout of drastic change at the end of the year?
It's a question that could carry several different answers, as team ownership hasn't explicitly placed a numerical label on the amount of improvement that the team’s locker room must show in the months ahead.
Many on the outside believe that the only real way for Daboll's leadership to stay afloat in East Rutherford is if his new quarterback prodigy, Jaxson Dart, comes in during the season and shows flashes of promise in his early rookie progression to warrant continuing the partnership.
Yet as John Mara has explained in the past, he believes he must walk off the field at MetLife Stadium in the final week of the season feeling like his organization is taking significant enough steps in the right direction in order to stick to the plan and not flip over another regime in a short period of time.
As the countless prognosticators attempt to discern what a successful year would look like for Big Blue, a new analysis by Pro Football Network has projected a 7-10 record in a very competitive NFC East division to be the best-case scenario for the Giants in 2025.
"The 2024 season was not kind to the New York Giants, as they ended the year with a measly 3-14 record," the analysis noted. "After some of the moves they've made this offseason, they could see their win total increase."
"It would be a surprise to see the Giants make it to the playoffs, but their roster is in better shape than last year. Jevon Holland and Paulson Adebo are strong additions to the secondary, and Abdul Carter has All-Pro potential off the edge. If Russell Wilson can improve at quarterback, they could outperform expectations, as low as they may be."
The only guarantee to the dilemma of the current regime's security with the Giants is that they must win more than the three well spaced-out victories that managed to scrap together last season. In what was the 100th season for the franchise, their performances on both sides of the ball were anything but historical.
Pushing for the postseason is likely an extreme aspiration as it's been well documented that the Giants own the league's toughest strength of schedule despite boasting the worst record last season. Not to mention their division has also been strengthened a ton and is aiming to hold three 10+ win teams according to PFN's projections.
Brian Daboll made it known towards the end of last season that it's hard to compete in the modern NFL without capable quarterback play and that statement was what spurred the Giants' three moves to rehaul the position group.
The team now has that experienced answer in Russell Wilson who knows what it takes to protect the football, get on it on time, and create explosive plays with his arm.
The Giants have had faith in the young weapons in their offensive huddle, but it has to come together in 2025 with the issue at the helm seemingly addressed for the short term.
If things go sideways and Wilson looks like a shell of himself behind a mediocre offensive line, the opposition to change by Mara and company will be tested once again.
So what is growth other than wins in the column? It starts with the Giants defense being what it was built to be this offseason--one of the best pass rushing units in the NFL that gets after the quarterback with a bevy of complicated packages.
More importantly, the offense needs to not be reliant on just one target, which figures to be Malik Nabers as the No. 1 option again, and can execute more drives that reach the endzone and allow the Giants to more seriously compete in close contests with the game's elite offenses that will be on their schedule.
Each week's performance is going to be heavily scrutinized, as some are already believing in the talents and what Jaxson Dart can do for the system. The Giants do not want to rush the rookie into the spotlight though, unless it becomes their only option to show a potential path to progress beyond the upcoming season.
Simply labeling a 7-win campaign as the best-case scenario for the Giants isn't saying much for a team that lost its highest number of games in the past seven years.
They have an offensive guru at coach who finally has a quarterback he feels he can make things happen, and an arsenal of budding playmakers. Growth in the talent of the roster alongside the scoreboard will be the gavel that decides the future of the organization.
