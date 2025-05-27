What We'll Be Watching During New York Giants' OTAs
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — The New York Giants are set to hit the practice field for the start of their OTAs on Tuesday, May 27.
This phase will allow the entire team to work against each other, with quite a few 11-on-11 drills expected to be implemented as the coaching staff lays the groundwork ahead of the padded training camp practices set for early August.
Reporters are allowed to attend OTAs 2 (May 28), 6 (June 5), and 9 (June 12), and the duration of the mandatory minicamp runs June 17-18.
The full OTA schedule before the mandatory minicamp is May 27-28, May 30, June 2-3, June 5, June 9-10, and June 12-13. The practices are set up to gradually build in each day, meaning that the first few will likely be uneventful as the players get back into the swing of what will be the closest to real football work since the end of last season.
Although jobs will not be won or lost during the spring OTAs largely because the practices are conducted without pads and are non-contact, several intriguing storylines will follow this spring that potentially set the stage for the training camp battles to come.
Here is our look at some of what we’ll be watching.
The upgraded defensive secondary
General manager Joe Schoen revamped half of the Giants starting defensive secondary from a year ago, adding safety Jevon Holland and cornerback Paulson Adebo.
While it’s unknown if Adebo, whose season ended early last year due to a broken leg, will be fully cleared to participate without any restrictions, watching how far that unit has come along after a shaky 2024 campaign should be of interest, especially when they have to go against speedsters Malik Nabers and Jalin Hyatt.
Status of the IR Guys
Several players are coming off season-ending injuries, such as linebacker Bobby Okereke (herniated disc), tight end Theo Johnson (lis franc), and left tackle Andrew Thomas (foot).
While a lack of or limited participation doesn’t mean much at this moment, what matters is how much, if any, those returning from IR can do because it will provide some hints into how far along they are in their rehab.
For instance, if a player spends all of the practice on the sideline, he’s probably still a ways off from being cleared to do any football-related activity.
Jaxson Dart’s Progress
Quarterback Jaxson Dart is coming off an impressive rookie minicamp from a couple of weeks ago. However, it needs to be reminded that there were no 11-on-11 drills in that camp, only a handful of 7-on-7s. Still, Dart looked decisive and was mostly accurate in throwing the ball, with only one poor pass he threw over the two-day camp.
With most of the full team in tow for the OTAs and 11-on-11 drills likely on the schedule, all eyes will be on the rookie whenever his number is called to see how he does.
Again, there won’t be a pass rush, and any “sacks” or pressures that develop need to be taken with a grain of salt given the non-contact nature of the practices, but how he throws the ball and where he goes with it are among the things that will go into the coaches’ evaluation.
Where will Abdul Carter see most of his snaps?
During the rookie camp, Abdul Carter did most of his work as an outside linebacker. But as he progresses this spring, it would not be surprising to see him get some snaps at inside linebacker, the position he played earlier in his college career.
Carter’s versatility lends itself to a potential plethora of new wrinkles for defensive coordinator Shane Bowen to try out. It will be interesting to see what Bowen has cooked up and how new wrinkles look.
What is the pecking order for the defensive linemen?
The Giants added a lot of new faces on the defensive line, a position group sure to be one of the most competitive this summer. Dexter Lawrence II is set in stone at the nose, but given the versatility of the newcomers like Roy Robertson-Harris, rookie Darius Alexander, and Jeremiah Ledbetter, what kinds of combinations will Bowen trot out this spring?
Evan Neal’s Position Transformation
Former first-round draft pick Evan Neal’s conversion to guard is underway. Given the lack of padded practices, it will still be a few weeks before determining if the transformation is successful. However, if the offensive line drills are within sight, we may be able to ascertain certain things such as footwork, pad level, and first step.
Who will be on the radio?
During the rookie camp, offensive coordinator Mike Kafka was on the radio, suggesting that head coach Brian Daboll had decided to give up play-calling for the upcoming season after a disastrous 2024 campaign.
But as of now, no decision has been made. It's certainly possible that Daboll handed over the radio to Kfka during the rookie camp so that the head coach could spend every moment working with Dart. And that could still be the plan for the spring, for all we know.
It might just come down to how quickly Dart grasps the offense and shows he can execute it, which is why the play caller identity for 2025 is probably too soon to call.
But the longer Kafka holds the radio, the more likely Daboll might be to let him do the job for this year. This would, in turn, free up some of Daboll’s time as he continues to bring Dart along while also spending more time with the defense and special teams, two units that also had their share of struggles last year.
Russell Wilson
The expectation is that Russell Wilson will be the Giants' starting quarterback, so there will be some interest in how the offense functions with him under center.
However, a bigger, under-the-radar storyline is how Wilson commands the huddle and how his teammates respond.
Commanding the huddle is nothing new for Wilson, a Super Bowl champion quarterback. It’s also worth noting that, along with backup Jameis Winston, he is still trying to get comfortable in the Giants' offense right now.
Still, watching the development of the chemistry between Wilson and his huddle mates will be of interest.
Who will stand out?
Again, jobs aren’t won or lost during the spring, but certainly, the practices can put guys on the radar to watch for the summer and the preseason games. Which under-the-radar players stand out? Similarly, which players for whom higher expectations will simply blend in?
Whether it’s a rookie or a veteran, a draft pick or an undrafted free agent, Cinderella stories always take shape in the spring and continue into the summer. Watching these develop is half the fun.
