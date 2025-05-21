Which Giants Players Would Be Ideal Olympic Flag Football Candidates?
The NFL has officially approved players to try out for the new Flag Football Olympics competition, which will be rolled out during the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles.
The vote specified that one player per team per country may try out for the Olympic team; in other words, if two teammates hail from the United States and Canada, respectively, both will be eligible to try out.
While this news likely doesn’t sit well with the professional flag football community, it is exciting to think about the possibility of your favorite NFL stars representing their country in the Olympics.
For several football players, this was always a dream they had to give up once entering the NFL because there is not enough tackle football at the international level to allow it to become an Olympic event, although now with breakdancing making its way to the Olympics, anything is possible.
Flag football's addition just reignited the ideal of representing one’s country in the sport we love: football.
Some have begun crafting an ideal flag football roster, and New York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers was at the top of my initial roster. I also have a few other possibilities for the Giants if they are on the roster at the time of tryouts.
First, let’s look at why Nabers would be among the ideal flag football players worthy of consideration for an Olympic roster spot.
Age
Nabers will be barely 22 years old when the 2025 season begins. That means he will have just turned 25 when the Olympics begin in 2028, so he has youth on his side.
Many might not have considered that when assessing who should be on this team. Nabers’s mixture of youth and experience playing in high-stakes competitions will be invaluable to the team even before discussing his skillset, which is tailor-made for flag football.
Hands and Physicality
Nabers has great hands and can catch in traffic. He does not have to worry about the level of violence that awaits him in the NFL when he leaves his feet for a pass or goes across the middle, and he is fearless in tackle football.
His physicality, at 6 feet 1 inches and 201 pounds, will work well with his hands whenever he has to muscle defenders for position on a pass.
Speed
Nabers's speed will make it difficult for any defensive back to stay with him in coverage. He does not have to worry about getting jammed at the line of scrimmage.
This turns Nabers's match with a defender into a track meet, where he gets to unleash his 4.35 40-yard dash speed without obstruction.
Nabers can also catch a pass running across the middle and use his speed to outrun defenders for big gains.
Agility and Explosiveness
Nabers is extremely shifty. His build is perfect for making lateral cuts at full speed, and he knows how to operate with the football in his hands.
All of the fakes and moves utilized in flag football to keep defenders away from the flag will be second nature for him and easy to pick up. He is a guy who can turn a screen pass into a long touchdown.
We have seen him snap, turn on hitch routes, and pick up big chunks of yardage. His hips allow him to get in and out of breaks fluidly. He also has the explosiveness to get to top speed immediately.
That explosiveness will work for him in two ways. The first is horizontal. He will catch a pass and burst away from a defender, or when he takes off from the line, he will eat up the defender's cushion immediately.
The second way is vertically. He can rise above defenders and grab a pass they can't get to. His 42-inch vertical allows him to tower above everyone else and bring down passes.
Other Giants Who Might Receive Consideration
WR Jalin Hyatt
You want speed on the team? Hyatt has just that in spades. There would be no worries about getting jammed on the line or being hit after the catch.
Hyatt could find seams on short routes and leave defenders in the dust. He would put the fear of God in defenders in this game. Also, he will only be 26 in 2028.
WR Wan’Dale Robinson
We did not see it much in 2024, but remember the shiftiness and explosiveness Robinson showed us in 2023? He has great run-after-catch ability, and his ability to make people miss would be uncanny.
He will only be 27 by the time the Olympics begin, so he would still be in his physical prime.
SAF Jevon Holland
At 28 years old, when the Olympics start, Holland would still have the juice and could be a really rangy option to put at free safety and let him erase anything that is thrown deep. He has the ball skills to knock the pass away or snag the interception.
QB Jaxson Dart
Dart would be the same age as Nabers at the start of the Olympic Games. The quarterback has plenty of arm and is not afraid to use it for deep passes. He is accurate, and he will not be pressed.
He also has the athleticism to make him a legitimate threat to take off with the ball, which is a must in flag football and will allow him to excel.
