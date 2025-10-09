Why Abdul Carter Sticks With Lowlights in Early Giants Days
New York Giants rookie Abdul Carter's film collection doesn't exactly feature award-winners just yet.
Carter's freshman tour has been a comedy of Giant errors in the early going, but no one on Rt. 3 is laughing following a dud in the Big Easy and a visit from the mighty Philadelphia Eagles looming on Thursday night (8:15 p.m. ET, Amazon Prime Video).
As he tries to leave a more conventional mark on the statsheet, Carter is embracing the blue bloopers in the early going, particularly his own growing pains.
"When I watch film of myself, I focus mainly on the bad things I did, the bad plays I had, whether it's technique or just things I could have done better," Carter said.
"I don't really try to watch the good stuff too much. Obviously, I watch it, but you learn more from the bad. That's what I try to do."
Carter can't be blamed for the Giants' defensive shortcomings: he has only a half-sack to his name thus far, but advanced numbers back his case.
The third pick of last spring's draft is one of two rookies to earn at least 10 pressures (joined by Donovan Ezeiruaku of Dallas), and he's one of just nine players overall to be credited with at least six quarterback knockdowns.
But with the Giants (1-4) still reeling, it's hard for anyone in the facility to feel content, especially on the heels of a 26-14 defeat to the previously winless New Orleans Saints.
Carter emphatically declared that the Giants have moved on from the bummer on the bayou, but seemed appreciative of the conversations it created.
"I can't be too specific, but I go over with my coaches, my teammates, and they let me know what I'm doing, and we just have that back-and-forth conversation," when asked if any particular blue blooper stood out to him on Sunday at Caesars Superdome.
"I feel like with team success comes individual recognition. As long as the team's doing well and winning, more recognition will come to individuals. So that's what I try to focus on."
The path to getting back on track is now clipped by the Eagles, who hosted Carter's childhood rooting interest in North Philadelphia, born and raised.
As if a rivalry game wasn't enough to get the competitive juices flowing, the Eagles (4-1) are no doubt smarting over the fact that they were removed from the ranks of the unbeaten by a 21-17 loss to the Denver Broncos, one where ex-Giants star Saquon Barkley got the ball only six times.
Carter was in attendance for the Eagles' one-sided victory over Kansas City in Super Bowl LIX last winter after leaving his mark at La Salle College High School. The defender has a "good amount" of family and friends making their way to MetLife Stadium on the New Jersey Turnpike to catch his first professional game in person for Philadelphia.
"They are what they are," Carter said when speaking of the formidable Eagles. "They have great players, obviously, they have a good quarterback, good offensive line. We just have to come out and play our game."
What happens next with the NY Giants? Find out! Follow and like us on Facebook. Visit our YouTube channel for the latest videos. Want to send a question in for our mailbag? You can do so here.