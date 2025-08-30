Why Dru Phillips Could Become the NY Giants' "Secret Weapon" on Defense
The New York Giants' roster was vastly upgraded, at least on paper, by general manager Joe Schoen this past offseason. But when it comes to the under-the-radar players who could morph into the “secret weapons” on the team, one player on defense immediately comes to mind: slot cornerback Dru Phillips.
Phillips’s rookie season was one in which he had to get his feet wet, given that he extensively played in the slot in 274 of his 335 total coverage snaps. As a slot cornerback, he finished tied for 14th out of 22 cornerbacks who had a minimum of 255 slot snaps in terms of NFL coverage rating (95.6).
The change in position–he played 393 out of 1,004 of his college career snaps in the slot–combined with the uptick in the speed of the game, made for a learning experience for the former Kentucky Wildcat.
“There were times last year I was just playing with my head on fire like I didn’t know – I was just running to the ball,” he said in reflecting on what his rookie season was like.
“Throughout the whole last season, I had my ups and downs, I learned and built off that coming into this year, I feel like I’ve taken a step, and I’ve seen a lot more, so now when I go in practice, it’s not like I don’t – like I know what’s probably going to come. ”
And now?
“The scenarios, third-and-short from third-and-long, like I can play ball instead of guessing now,” he said.
“Last year, it was just really fast. I was young, but I feel like I’ve really learned the game, and it’s slowed down for me a lot, so I can make adjustments and calls on the field that I wouldn’t have made last year.
That knowledge has also enabled Phillips to increase his already impressive play speed and play strength.
“I came with the physicality, but now I can, I guess, get another step faster to it. I kind of know what’s coming instead of just seeing the ball and going and playing the ball. I can kind of anticipate better,” he said.
This is why 2025 should mark a significant step forward for Phillips. This preseason, he has looked more confident and more aggressive. Coaches have lauded him for his energy and adaptability.
For a Giants defense that leans heavily on creating pressure and forcing mistakes, Phillips could be the unexpected catalyst. He’s the type of defensive back who can sneak up on quarterbacks and force mistakes, whether it’s by undercutting a route or blitzing off the edge from the nickel spot.
That unpredictability makes him dangerous and gives the Giants a way to disguise coverages against the NFC East, which features high-powered offenses.
The one thing, of course, that Phillips, as well as the rest of the Giants' defense, would like to do is generate more turnovers. Phillips said that the team’s turnover chest and “be a pirate” mentality have been a fun challenge for the defensive backs, not just due to the excitement of making a big play, but because of the multiple ways it can be done.
“You want to be able to go out there and take the ball back, not just let them come to you, but there are different things like punching at balls, or jumping routes, so you just go get the ball back. It kind of makes it more fun,” he said.
What happens next with the NY Giants? Find out! Follow and like us on Facebook. Visit our YouTube channel for the latest videos. Want to send a question in for our mailbag? You can do so here.