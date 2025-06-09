Why Giants Believe Evan Neal Can Successfully Transition to Guard
The long-awaited conversion of New York Giants offensive tackle Evan Neal to guard is finally underway, and there is much optimism among the team’s brass that the conversion will be a success.
Neal, the seventh overall pick in the 2022 draft, has been plagued by injuries as well as inconsistent play since joining the Giants. His rookie campaign saw him lead the team in quarterback pressures allowed (52). Instead of things picking up, Neal continued his struggles between trying to find a comfort level and dealing with ankle issues.
A potential reason for Neal’s inability to transition to tackle at this level may be a lack of movement skills required to play the position. Thus, the transition to guard, which was supposed to happen last year except for Neal’s setback from season-ending surgery the winter prior, torpedoed that plan.
This year, though, it’s full steam ahead, as Neal, according to assistant general manager Brandon Brown, believes the former Alabama offensive lineman has what it takes to make the transition a successful one.
“Yeah, I think when you look at the job description in our system for the guard, can he create movement at the line of scrimmage? Can he keep the interior firm in pass protection?” Brown said.
“We've seen Evan do it before. We need the flashes to be consistent.”
Brown indicated that the team’s brass now has a more realistic understanding of what Neal can and cannot do.
“If you're asking him to pull out in space and do a lot of redirecting at the second level, that is not his game,” he said. “He's a power broker. He's a guy that can create movement. He's a guy who can absorb power and anchor in pass protection. We have to keep improving the technique and work on his hand usage and his balance.”
The good news is that run blocking is among Neal’s strengths, given his power and feel for the task. The question is whether he can effectively pass block inside.
And for those who think having less space to work with inside is going to help Neal, his teammate, Greg Van Roten, offered some harsh truths regarding the challenges of playing inside a phone booth against today’s NFL defensive linemen.
“Honestly, with the ability that you see that these defensive linemen these days, they're not these big fat slugs anymore,” he said last month.
“They're very athletic, dynamic. You look at the young guy that we drafted in the third round (Darius Alexander)--he's a big dude, but he's very athletic. And then you look at (defensive lineman) Dex (Lawrence) inside; that is not someone I would say I want in a phone booth. Yeah, they're closer to you, but that doesn't mean that it's easier to block them.”
Regardless, there have been numerous success stories of college tackles successfully transitioning to guard, the most recent one being Mekhi Becton, who made the move with the Eagles and whose success earned him a lucrative contract with the Chargers this past winter.
The Giants are hoping that Neal becomes the next success story.
“He's been fully bought in with the move,” Brown said. “Just knowing that leaning on your strengths, there are not that many men that are as big as he is inside at guard and playing with better balance.
“Evan is putting in his work. We're excited to see what he shows when the pads come on in training camp. Excited to see that he has the physical tools and skill set to transition inside. We just need to see it consistently.”
