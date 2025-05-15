Why Giants OLB Kayvon Thibodeaux Has the Most On the Line in 2025
While Bleacher Report named New York Giants lineman Evan Neal as one of eight players with the most on the line this season, that honor should belong to outside linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux.
Before diving into why we believe Thibodeaux should be ahead of Neal on the list, admittedly, Neal does have much on the line. He will cross-train at guard this spring to salvage his career.
That said, he’s not assured a starting spot even if he makes the conversion–the Giants re-signed Greg Van Roten, and they also added Marcus Mbow in the fifth round of the 2025 NFL Draft, as well as tackles James Hudson III and Stone Forsythe in free agency.
Mbow has experience at guard and tackle. His versatility could prevent Neal from receiving playing time even if the Week 1 line is injured.
Neal's Giants future was already bleak, but the team's decision not to pick up his fifth-year option suggests they don't see him as a long-term option on the roster. It's a long fall from grace for the once-perceived generational talent and the No. 7 pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.
Unlike Neal, fellow 2022 first-round pick Thibodeaux had his fifth-round option picked up, but that does not guarantee a future with the Giants.
Thibodeaux showed promise in his first two seasons before a dip in production last season, partially due to injury. Through his first two seasons, he recorded 15.5 sacks, 99 total tackles, 18 tackles for losses, five forced fumbles, nine pass deflections, and 29 quarterback hits in 31 games.
That total includes a breakout sophomore season in which Thibodeaux racked up career-highs in sacks (11.5), total tackles (50), and tackles for losses (12).
Thibodeaux seemed destined to enjoy a breakout season in 2024 after the Giants acquired Brian Burns to alleviate the pressure off him. However, he struggled early in the season to reach the quarterback as he had just two sacks in five games.
He would miss the next five weeks with a broken wrist that kept him on the IR until Week 12. Following his return, the pass-rush duo came as advertised. Burns and Thibodeaux combined for 41 of the team's 79 pressures (51.9%) since Week 12, the second-highest team share by any duo, behind Josh Hines-Allen and Travon Walker (52.3%) of the Jaguars.
They were also one of four sets of teammates who recorded at least 20 pressures apiece since Week 12 and the only such duo who have each forced a turnover on their pressures.
Since returning from injury, the 24-year-old racked up 3.5 sacks, 16 total tackles, and five tackles for losses in seven games and finished the season 16th in ESPN’s pass-rush win rate with a win rate of 17%.
Despite improved play towards the end of the season, the Giants could not pass up the chance to select a potential generational prospect in edge rusher Abdul Carter with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. They also added Chauncey Golston in free agency.
There are plenty of snaps to go around as the Giants rotate their defensive line to keep players fresh throughout the game. But if Thibodeaux starts slow and Carter lives up to his pre-draft hype, the fourth-year pro could get lost in the fold.
Just because the Giants picked up Thibodeaux's fifth-year option, nothing is guaranteed. The Giants' front office could trade him to gain draft capital at the trade deadline or next offseason. Thibodeaux is entering a make-or-break season.
