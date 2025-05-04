Why Moving Evan Neal to Guard Could Pay Dividends for Giants
Usually, when a player attempts a major position switch, he could be viewed as a project. But in the case of New York Giants offensive lineman Evan Neal, who, as we reported at the end of last year, was facing a conversion switch from offensive tackle to guard this offseason, Neal has both a head start and the tools to make the transition successful.
So believes Dave Syvertsen of Ourlads Scouting Services, who voiced his optimism during a recent appearance on the Locked On Giants podcast.
“His number one thing that helps him is experience, so this is not learning a new position,” Syvertsen said, referring to the 2019 season when Neal played 723 snaps at left guard at Alabama.
During that 2019 season, Neal allowed 12 pressures, his second-lowest total during his college career, but only one of the five sacks he gave up over the three years he was at Alabama.
When the Giants drafted him at No. 7 overall in 2022, there were some who, at the time, thought Neal would find more success inside at guard rather than at tackle.
However, the Giants insisted on letting the 6-foot-7, 350-pound lineman develop as the bookend right tackle opposite Andrew Thomas. That hasn’t panned out partly due to injuries and Neal’s struggles to find consistency in his technique.
The Giants, who plugged veteran Jermaine Eluemunor at right tackle last year when Neal experienced a setback from the season-ending ankle surgery he had at the end of 2023, stuck with Eluemunor once that move was made.
Meanwhile, plans were in place to cross-train Neal at guard to salvage his fledgling career. However, that plan was put on hold because of the setback that wiped out most of his OTAs and most of training camp.
Injuries aside, Syvertsen believes that Neal’s most significant problem since he entered the NFL has been space-dependent.
“There's a correlation between his worst tape and space,” Syvertsen said. “That is where we saw the worst. And when you're inside, yes, defensive tackles are getting faster, quicker. There are a lot of complex games, but you're in a hallway with rooms on this side.
“There's some help on either side of you. Even if you're not double-teaming someone, there's a limited amount of space your defender can go to, and that alone will help him.”
To Syvertsen’s point, Neal has struggled with pass-blocking since joining the NFL, recording a 94.9% pass-blocking efficiency rating. In 1,157 pass-block snaps over three seasons, Neal has allowed 98 pressures.
So it’s easy to see why a potential move inside to guard, where he’s less likely to have to face speed rushers or guys who line up wide and challenge him to take smart angles, might be more beneficial.
According to Syvertsen, another aspect of Neal’s game should help him: his power, which is tailor-made for playing on the interior offensive line, particularly regarding running blocking.
“When you watch him run block, especially last year, I thought he was good at moving downhill, getting guys off the ball, and doing the number one thing that every offensive line coach wants, which is displacing defenders, meaning moving NFL linemen away from where they want to be,” Syvertsen said.
“It's a very hard thing to do, and he's done that plenty.”
Indeed. Despite playing in just 145 run-blocking snaps, the fewest among the Giants’ starting offensive linemen last season, Neal was ranked the best for run-blocking, ranking even ahead of Thomas, widely viewed as the Giants’ best overall offensive lineman.
Syvertsen said the key for Neal, whose fifth-year option was declined by the Giants, as he begins this “transition” will lie in his attitude.
“If he can just approach this (conversion) with a new, fresh approach, and be optimistic and confident, and apply himself, I believe that's going to be the long-term home for him.”
JOIN US ON SOCIAL MEDIA! Follow and like us on Facebook. Don't forget to check out our YouTube channel. And if you want to send a letter to our mailbag, you can do so here.