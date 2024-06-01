Why You Shouldn't Sleep on New York Giants Receiver Wan'Dale Robinson
This fall, there is likely to be a lot of interest in the type of impact New York Giants rookie receiver Malik Nabers makes in the passing game.
But there is another receiver on the team who flew under the radar last year and who is poised to have a breakout campaign in 2024.
That Giants receiver is Wan’Dale Robinson, who, according to Pro Football Focus, is one of five receivers that currently ranks above the 60th percentile in yards after the catch (YAC) per reception, contested catch rate (CTT), and separation rate based on last year’s stats.
Robinson, the fourth of the five on PFF analyst Mason Cameron’s list, was targeted 76 times last season, having managed to get open on 94.74 percent of his targets, a Giants team best. He averaged 4.9 yards per reception, second on the team behind Darius Slayton’s 6.0, but posted a team-best (among receivers) 80 percent contested catch rate.
That's not impressive production considering Robinson missed all of training camp last year while recovering from a torn ACL that kept him out of the lineup until Week 3.
The 5-8, 185-pound Robinson has a tattoo on his once-injured right knee that bears the date of his ACL surgery (12/13) set to a clock and has a staircase to represent the various steps he took in his recovery.
Last season, he played the majority of his snaps from the slot. He was also called upon to run some gadget plays from the backfield, where he had 87 yards on nine carries and posted a team-best 3.11 yards after contact average among Giants with a minimum of at least five rushing attempts.
“He certainly looks healthy out here–looks like the guy that we thought he could be,” receivers coach Mike Groh said before last week’s fifth OTA.
“He's got really good short-air quickness, lower-body strength, and courage work in the middle of the field. I think those are all things that will serve him very well, and we can continue to expand upon what he's done well.”
- Follow and like us on Facebook.
- Submit your questions for our mailbag.
- Follow Patricia Traina on Instagram.
- Check out the Giants Country YouTube Channel.