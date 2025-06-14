Will IOL Bryan Hudson's Versatility Help Him Earn a Spot on NY Giants' O-line?
The New York Giants offensive line has been hit with the injury bug hard in recent years, and general manager Joe Schoen has put a major emphasis on trying to address the depth at all the positions.
One of the biggest unsettled areas on the offensive line, though, is the interior’s depth, particularly at center. While the team brought back Greg Van Roten, who can play guard and center, there are still some depth jobs up for grabs there.
That includes the center position, where the play has been underwhelming since the team drafted John Michael Schmitz out of Minnesota in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft. Injuries have played a part in Schmitz’s struggles, and the coming year is a big one for him.
It’s the depth where a question remains. Again, Van Roten can step in, but at this point in his career, he seems to be on a year-to-year contract. The Giants also have Jimmy Morrissey and Austin Schlottman as options.
And then there is Bryan Hudson, whom the team signed to their practice squad on November 6, 2024, and who will not compete for a spot on the offensive line.
Bryan Hudson, C
Height: 6-5
Weight: 301
EXP: 1 Year
School: Louisville
How Acquired: FA-’24
2024 in Review
Hudson originally signed as an undrafted free agent with the Detroit Lions after completing his college career at Louisville, where he played for three seasons, having spent his first two years at Virginia Tech.
He played the majority of his college snaps (2,696) at center but also gained experience at right guard (715 snaps) and left guard (21 snaps).
After landing with Detroit, where the Giants’ brass got an up-close look at him during last year’s joint practices with the Lions, Hudson played 114 snaps at center, including 35 against the Giants in the Lions’ Week 1 preseason game.
He allowed two pressures and zero sacks in his preseason snaps with Detroit but was still unable to crack into their lineup, given the depth the Lions had at the position.
After not making the Lions, Hudson joined the Patriots practice squad before finding his way to East Rutherford.
Contract/Cap Info
Hudson signed a one-year, no-frills contract worth $840,000. If he doesn’t make the roster, his entire contract, which currently doesn’t count against the team’s Top 51, will be erased from the books.
2025 Preview
The backup center role is one of the battles that’s currently flying under the radar. Again, Van Roten can step in if needed, but ideally, the Giants might want to acquire a younger player who can also serve as a guard.
We mentioned Schlottmann and Morrissey as options. Jake Kubas also did some cross-training at center as well, though in the OTAs so far, he’s been playing guard.
Hudson? One of his key selling points is that he’s capable of playing all three spots on the interior of the offensive line. He hasn’t taken any NFL snaps outside of the preseason, but with Louisville and Virginia Tech, he cross-trained on the line.
In five seasons (three at Virginia Tech and two at Louisville), he allowed 51 pressures for a 98.2 pass-block rate. Hudson might have an uphill battle to make the roster, but certainly, another stint on the practice squad wouldn’t hurt his development.
