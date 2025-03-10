Would CB Byron Murphy Make Sense for Giants' Defense?
The NFL offseason is about to hit its apex as free agency looms, and the draft is right around the corner. The New York Giants are at the forefront as they have a glaring issue that needs and can be addressed with some of the talent set to hit the market this year.
Their defensive secondary, particularly their cornerback depth, is a glaring area of concern. With several potential veteran options available, one name who could be worth keeping an eye on is Vikings cornerback Byron Murphy II.
Murphy, whose contract talks with the Vikigns have reportedly broken down, is expected to command an estimated APY of $22.1 million based on a four-year, $88.379 million market projection.
This type of money would significantly reduce the Giants' available cap space, but with the cornerback market lacking much talent in this free-agent class, a player of Murphy's caliber will be highly touted and in high demand.
Pro Football Network has Murphy ranked sixth in their Top 100 free agents for 2025. He has the highest ceiling at this position and is listed among the top 15 free agents.
Murphy is coming off a season where he secured a career-high six interceptions, bringing his total to nine over the past two years and 13 across the last four.
His knack for being a ball-hawk is exactly what teams are looking for: someone who can force turnovers and change the momentum of a game in an instant. Murphy's ability to find the ball in the air helped him post a career-best passer rating of 76.7 in 2024.
There are concerns with his play, too, as Murphy allowed four touchdowns in coverage last season and has given up 10 in the past two years.
His "all-or-nothing" style means he gambles on plays, and he’s just as likely to make a game-changing play as he is to get burned for a big score.
The desire for a dynamic cornerback is unquestionable for a team like New York. Although the Giants’ pass defense finished eighth and have solid pieces in place, adding a turnover machine like Murphy could provide additional firepower to the team.
Defensive coordinator Shane Bownen could add a wrinkle to his scheme with Murphy on the roster, molding his strengths and hiding his weaknesses.
On the financial side, Jalen Ramsey and Pat Surtain II are setting the top of the CB market at $24.1 million and $24 million per year, respectively. Murphy’s price tag feels steep but not outrageous. The Giants would be betting on his upside, hoping his ball skills outweigh the occasional lapses in judgment when in coverage.
Acquiring Murphy would be an upgrade over Adoree Jackson, and give the Giants a shutdown cornerback they don't yet have in Deonte Banks.