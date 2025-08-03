Creating the Ideal NY Giants Master Pass Rush Plan
For the first time in a long time, the New York Giants have the potential to have one of the best pass rush units in the NFL.
That starts inside with the dominance of nose tackle Dexter Lawrence II, who is widely considered one of the two best interior defensive linemen in the league.
New York fans were introduced to outside linebacker Brian Burns last season, and although Kayvon Thibodeaux receives a lot of scrutiny, he has double-digit sack production on his record.
Adding rookie Abdul Carter, who the team selected with the third overall pick in the 2025 draft, gives this team something it has not had in a long time: elite depth on the edge.
General manager Joe Schoen also brought in defensive line help via free agency and doubled back at the position to add Toledo defensive tackle Darius Alexander in the third round.
This depth allows the Giants to create various pass rushing units based on their talents, while exploring the weaknesses of the opposition.
The best defensive units for the Giants over the past 20 years have employed multiple defensive ends/edge rushers to garner a pass-rushing advantage.
This means that for the first time in a while, Big Blue will need a legitimate pass-rushing plan to organize and manage all of these elite pass-rushing bodies along the defensive front.
Here is how we would go about creating such a plan.
Snap Counts
The first thing to recognize is that having depth means you do not need to play your best players every snap. Playing them less should allow them to perform better, more consistently.
This is why you can get creative with the lineups. You don't need to make the snaps equal, but giving players small breaks can help them perform better.
The following table summarizes an estimated percentage of defensive snaps for each key member of the pass rushing unit.
*Player
*Defensive Snap %
Dexter Lawrence II
75%
Brian Burns
80%
Kayvon Thibodeaux
80%
Abdul Carter
80%
Darius Alexander
30%
Chauncey Golston
30%
Roy Robertson-Harris
25%
* All others as needed.
Proposed Units
Potential Play Action Downs: Burns, Lawrence, Alexander, Thibodeaux
This unit must be prepared to defend against the run, as these downs can be 50/50 run/pass. There are two philosophies: play the run and react to the pass, or play the run on the way to the pass.
Alexander provides more stability against the run on the inside but also gives you a little burst up the middle to flush the quarterback to the edges, where Thibodeaux and Burns will be after securing their edges to play the run.
Early Down Passing Downs: Burns, Robertson-Harris, Golston, Carter
Early passing downs will usually involve the quick game, short passes, or screens. You need players who can be more sudden and beat their man immediately. You also need guys who can change direction and chase the ball once it's thrown.
You do not need Lawrence out there running all around the field chasing receivers; you want him in a box, so this is the perfect opportunity to get him rest. Burns and Carter are excellent at changing direction and chasing the ball.
NASCAR (Four-Man Speed Rush) Burns, Lawrence, Carter, Thibodeaux
This is for obvious passing downs. This is when you want seven in coverage to make the quarterback hold the ball just a second longer than he wants, because you have wild wolves hunting in a pack.
Lawrence provides the physicality up the middle with a bull rush, or you can run stunts with all four players. If one guy draws a double, the other three gain an advantage going 1v1. It is the best scenario the defense can find itself in.
Straight Five-Man Pressure: Burns, Golston, Lawrence, Thibodeaux, Carter
This is an Eagle front that features Lawrence at zero, Golston and KT at 4i’s, and Burns and Carter on the outside, a group that could give the Giants a straight rush or stunts.
This alignment gives them stability if there is a run, but it fills all of the rush lanes in the passing game, and now the quarterback has no place to escape. This should have more aggressive coverage behind it to disrupt timing and take advantage of an antsy quarterback. Just line up and stop us if you can.
Five-Man Pressure, A-Gap Fire Blitz: Burns, Golston, Lawrence, Thibodeaux, and Carter at MLB
This look comes from a four-man front but also allows them to get their five best pass rushers on the field. Golston’s spot could potentially go to Alexander, but the goal is to get the speed rushers on the field at the same time.
Bringing Carter from the second level allows him to attack the vulnerable gap. He has the speed to close the distance quickly and make it difficult to block him. It should be very disruptive.
