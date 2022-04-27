Skip to main content
NFL Draft

The 2022 Fan Nation Publishers NFL Mock Draft

Who did the SI Fan Nation publishers pick in the first round of our mock draft for their respective teams? Read on to find out.

The wait is almost over as the NFL teams will soon unveil their 2022 draft class by the end of the week. It's an exciting time and one of the most significant events on the off-season calendar as what a team does--or doesn't--do can vastly affect its future not just in the current year but for years to come.

What might the first round of the draft look like? Each of the Fan Nation Team Publishers recently got together for a mock draft (with no trades) and made their selections for their respective teams based on the first-round draft order as of April 26. And with each pick, the publishers came up with a short explanation for why they went in the direction they did. 

For the Giants, I came up with two picks, including an offensive tackle and a cornerback. Before unveiling my picks (as well as the other 30 picks made in this mock, I would not at all be surprised if the Giants sit tight at No. 5 and get their offensive tackle and then look to trade out of No. 7 to perhaps the back end of the first round. 

Doing this would result in two important things. First, it would potentially reduce the amount the cap-strapped Giants would have to pay their rookie class. 

Second, and just as important, it would potentially give the Giants yet another pick or two in the top 100, where most starters and key role players are typically found. And boy, wouldn't that be a big plus for a Giants team with numerous glaring holes on both sides of the ball.

So who will it be for the Giants and the rest of the NFL in the first round? Here without any further delay, is the 2022 Fan Nation Publishers' First Round Mock Draft. 

2022 Fan Nation Mock Draft

1) Jacksonville Jaguars

Sep 19, 2021; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Detailed view of a Jacksonville Jaguars football helmet against the Denver Broncos at TIAA Bank Field.

Aidan Hutchinson, EDGE, Michigan

The Jaguars are likely down to either Aidan Hutchinson or Travon Walker at No. 1 overall, but the edge goes to Hutchinson thanks to his ability to make an instant impact.  

(Get more Jaguars coverage at Jaguar Report.)

2) Detroit Lions

Dec 30, 2018; Green Bay, WI, USA; An Detroit Lions helmet during the game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field.

Kayvon Thibodeaux, EDGE, Oregon

Detroit's defensive line has struggled to effectively rush the quarterback for several years. Thibodeaux will be the "game-changer" the Lions have been searching for on defense.

(Get more Lions coverage at All Lions.)

3) Houston Texans

Jan 12, 2020; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; A general view of a Houston Texans helmet during the AFC Divisional Round playoff football game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium.

Ikem Ekwonu, OL, North Carolina State

Although they added A.J. Cann in free agency, they need more, especially in fixing the 32nd-ranked rushing attack. Ekwonu, who will be a Day 1 starter, comes with experience at guard and tackle, and is known for skills in run blocking.

(Get more Texans coverage at Texans Daily.)

4) New York Jets

Aug 15, 2019; Atlanta, GA, USA; New York Jets helmet on the sideline against the Atlanta Falcons in the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Travon Walker, EDGE, Georgia

Walker is poised to excel on New York's defensive line alongside Carl Lawson and John Franklin-Myers. The Jets will be tempted to take Ahmad Gardner here, but general manager Joe Douglas has a reputation for building through the trenches.

(Get more Jets coverage at Jets Country.)

5) New York Giants

Dec 12, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; A detailed view of a New York Giants helmet at SoFi Stadium.

Evan Neal, OT, Alabama

The Giants need to fix their offensive line once and for all. Neal not only gives them an option this year at offensive tackle, but he also gives them position flexibility for the future at guard shoudl the coaches wish to move him inside.

(Get more Giants coverage at Giants Country.)

6) Carolina Panthers

Aug 21, 2021; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers helmet during the second half against the Baltimore Ravens at Bank of America Stadium.

Malik Willis, QB, Liberty

Panthers GM Scott Fitterer has said he will keep swinging on quarterbacks until they find their guy. Willis isn't the most pro-ready by any means, but he certainly has the most potential.

(Get more Panthers coverage at All Panthers.)

7) New York Giants (from Chicago)

Oct 15, 2017; Denver, CO, USA; A general view of a New York Giants helmet on the turf before the game against the Denver Broncos at Sports Authority Field at Mile High.

Derek Stingley, Jr, CB, LSU

Sauce Gardner was tempting here, but Stingley, in having answered some medical questions, has been the more productive cornerback and is a guy who should be able to step in should the Giants part with James Bradberry via trade.

(Get more Giants coverage at Giants Country.)

8) Atlanta Falcons

Nov 22, 2018; New Orleans, LA, USA; Atlanta Falcons helmets on the bench during their game against the New Orleans Saints in the first quarter at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

Garrett Wilson, WR, Ohio State

By now, it's no secret that the Falcons need a No. 1 receiver. Wilson has the highest upside of any receiver in the class and is a plug-and-play replacement for Calvin Ridley on the perimeter.

(Get more Falcons coverage at Falcon Report.)

9) Seattle Seahawks (from Denver)

Oct 4, 2020; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; A general view of a Seattle Seahawks helmet during the second half against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.

Ahmad Gardner, CB, Cincinnati

Seattle has never drafted a cornerback earlier than the third round in the Pete Carroll era, but Gardner has too much talent and upside to pass up in the top-10. Basically, he's Richard Sherman with wheels, and playing in a scheme that should cater best to his strengths.

(Get more Seahawks coverage at All Seahawks.)

10) New York Jets (from Seattle)

Sep 12, 2021; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; New York Jets helmets on the sidelines at Bank of America Stadium.

Drake London, WR, USC

After addressing the defensive line with the No. 4 pick, it's time to give QB Zach Wilson another weapon on offense. New York may try to trade back here or use this pick to go after a proven commodity at the wide receiver position, but London is the pick for Gang Green with Garrett Wilson off the board.

(Get more Jets coverage at Jets Country.)

11) Washington Commanders

Mar 17, 2022; Ashburn, VA, USA; The helmet of Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz sits on display for his introductory press conference at Inova Sports Performance Center Auditorium.

Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame

With yet another first round pick on defense, coordinator Jack Del Rio will be under more pressure to get his group to elevate their play, and has plenty of scheme-versatile players to do it with.

(Get more Commanders coverage at Washington Football.)

12) Minnesota Vikings

Aug 27, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; A general view of a Minnesota Vikings helmet before the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Jameson Williams, WR, Alabama

 Adam Thielen is getting up there in age, and the Vikings don't have a ton of depth at receiver. Williams is coming off an ACL injury, but his speed paired with Justin Jefferson's would be scary for opposing defenses.

(Get more Vikings coverage at Inside the Vikings.)

13) Houston Texans (from Cleveland)

Oct 13, 2019; Kansas City, MO, USA; A general view of a Houston Texans helmet during a game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium.

Chris Olave, WR, Ohio State

Olave is the top route-runner in the class and uses his 4.3 speed to create separation either on the boundary or in the slot. He'll become another weapon for Davis Mills in Year 2.

(Get more Texans coverage at Texans Daily.)

14) Baltimore Ravens

Dec 5, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; A Baltimore Ravens helmet sits on the field against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field.

Jordan Davis, DT, Georgia

Davis is stout against the run, which is a key area for the Ravens. Davis is frequently double-teamed, so he did not have gaudy stats, but this opened opportunities for teammates to make plays.

(Get more Ravens coverage at Raven Country.)

15) Philadelphia Eagles (from Miami)

Sep 26, 2019; Green Bay, WI, USA; A Philadelphia Eagles helmet sits on the field during warmups prior to the game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field.

Jermaine Johnson, Edge, Florida State

The Eagles had just 29 sacks last year and, while they added pass rush specialist Haason Reddick in free agency, they could always use more.

(Get more Eagles coverage at Eagles Today.)

16) New Orleans Saints (from Indianapolis through Philadelphia)

Aug 23, 2018; Costa Mesa, CA, USA: Detailed view of New Orleans Saints helmets during joint practice against the Los Angeles Chargers at the Jack. R. Hammett Sports Complex.

Jahan Dotson, WR, Penn State

Dotson is speedy and will give Jameis Winston the vertical threat he needs from his receiving corps. He may be available at mid-season as he recovers from his injury; that's fine for New Orleans since Michael Thomas is returning.

(Get more Saints coverage at Saints News Network.)

17) Los Angeles Chargers

Jan 3, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; A detailed view of Los Angeles Chargers helmets during the first half against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium.

Trevor Penning, OT, Northern Iowa

The Chargers can go a couple of different ways here, but grabbing a right tackle to further protect quarterback Justin Herbert looks like the most fitting selection. Penning gives the Chargers another bookend tackle to pair opposite of last year's rookie Rashawn Slater.

(Get more Chargers coverage at Charger Report.)

18) Philadelphia Eagles (from New Orleans)

Dec 15, 2019; Landover, MD, USA; Philadelphia Eagles players helmets rest on the bench against the Washington Redskins in the first quarter at FedExField.

Treylon Burks, WR, Arkansas

For the third year in a row, Eagles will go receiver in the first round, giving Jalen Hurts another passing target.

(Get more Eagles coverage at Eagles Today.)

19) New Orleans Saints (from Philadelphia)

Dec 19, 2021; Tampa, Florida, USA; A detail view of New Orleans Saints helmets against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the second half at Raymond James Stadium.

Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State

New Orleans must find a long-term solution at left tackle since Terron Armstead signed a massive deal with the Dolphins in free agency. Cross has great feet, strong, and long arms and will be a great fit for Pete Carmichael's offense.

(Get more Saints coverage at Saints News Network.)

20) Pittsburgh Steelers

Aug 29, 2019; Charlotte, NC, USA; A Pittsburgh Steelers helmet lays on the sidelines during the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium.

Desmond Ridder, QB, Cincinnati

The Steelers haven't hid their desire for a quarterback in the first round, and if any of the top three are available, they're going to take one. Ridder has the intangibles Pittsburgh loves and enough upside to feel confident in the pick at 20. 

(Get more Steelers coverage at All Steelers.)

21) New England Patriots

A Rhinestone encrusted New England Patriot helmet is on display at the Locker Room exhibit at the NFL Draft Experience on Thursday April 29, 2021.

Devin Lloyd, LB, Utah

With the need to add speed and athleticism in their linebacking corps, Lloyd is an ideal for the Patriots. New England would use him primarily as an off-the-ball inside linebacker. However, Lloyd can also be used on the outside, as well as in a stand-up role against the run.

(Get more Patriots coverge at Patriots Country.)

22) Green Bay Packers (from Las Vegas)

Oct 27, 2019; Kansas City, MO, USA; A general view of a Green Bay Packers helmet during the second half against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium.

George Karlaftis, EDGE, Purdue

Green Bay has a huge need at receiver after trading Davante Adams. However, with the Big 6 off the board, they tackle another need and grab Karlaftis, one of the Big Ten's numerous standouts on the edge.

(Get more Packers coverge at Packer Central.)

23) Arizona Cardinals

Nov 11, 2018; Kansas City, MO, USA; A general view of a Arizona Cardinals helmet during the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium. The Chiefs won 26-14.

Trent McDuffie, CB, Washington

With six receivers and the top edge rushers off the board, the Cardinals go back to Washington (see safety Budda Baker, cornerback Byron Murphy Jr.) to replenish their corner depth.

(Get more Cardinals coverage at All Cardinals.)

24) Dallas Cowboys

Oct 3, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Detailed view of a Dallas Cowboys football helmet against the Carolina Panthers at AT&T Stadium.

Zion Johnson, OL, Boston College

The Cowboys have to stabilize their offensive line and give Dak Prescott protection up the middle. With the departure of Conner Williams, addressing the interior struggles should be the top priority.

(Get more Cowboys coverage at Cowboys Country.)

25) Buffalo Bills

Nov 7, 2021; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Buffalo Bills helmet before the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.

Kaiir Elam, CB, Florida

The Bills fill an immediate need here without having to reach. Elam is tall and plays even bigger. He's a willing tackler who sometimes overruns plays. That flaw can be coached. His 4.39-second time in the 40 cannot.

(Get more Bills coverage at Bills Central.)

26) Tennessee Titans

Tennessee titans helmet

Tyler Linderbaum, C, Iowa

He slides into the starting lineup at left guard this year and literally gets to learn at Ben Jones' side as he grooms himself to ultimately replace Jones.

(Get more Titans coverage at All Titans.)

27) Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Jul 28, 2014; Tampa, FL, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers helmet during training camp at One Buc Place.

Devonte Wyatt, DT, Georgia

Although a safety prospect such as Daxton Hill or Lewis Cine is appealing in this spot, getting arguably the best defensive tackle in the draft is just too perfect of a scenario to pass on.

(Get more Bucs coverage at Bucs Gameday.)

28) Green Bay Packers

Jan 9, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; The helmet of Green Bay Packers center Josh Myers (71) during the fourth quarter against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.

George Pickens, WR, Georgia

The run of first-round receivers leaves Pickens as the last man standing. The Packers might rejoice to get the 6-foot-3, field-stretching receiver who has been under the radar a bit due to the torn ACL that kept him out of most of last season.

(Get more Packers coverge at Packer Central.)

29) Kansas City Chiefs (from San Francisco through Miami)

Jan 24, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; A general view of a Kansas City Chiefs helmet before the AFC Championship Game against the Buffalo Bills at Arrowhead Stadium.

David Ojabo, EDGE, Michigan

In David Ojabo, who is recovering from a torn Achilles suffered during his pro day, the Chiefs would land an outrageously talented player who checks more of Steve Spagnuolo's preferred criteria than other pass-rushers available at the end of the first round.

(Get more Chiefs coverage at Arrowhead Report.)

30) Kansas City Chiefs

Jan 30, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; A general view of a Kansas City Chiefs helmet against the Cincinnati Bengals before the AFC Championship game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Andrew Booth Jr., CB, Clemson

In a first round where six wide receivers were drafted with the first 18 picks and George Pickens was taken 28th, Booth is the most exciting player to slide to 30 as a Day 1 solution to one of the Chiefs' biggest problems.

(Get more Chiefs coverage at Arrowhead Report.)

31) Cincinnati Bengals

Sep 22, 2019; Orchard Park, NY, USA; General view of a Cincinnati Bengals helmet prior to the game against the Buffalo Bills at New Era Field.

Daxton Hill, S, Michigan

With guys like Tyler Linderbaum, Kaiir Elam and Andrew Booth off the board, the Bengals pick Daxton Hill over Kyler Gordon. Hill is a rangy playmaker that can contribute as their third safety and backup nickel cornerback as a rookie. v

(Get more Bengals coverage at All Bengals.)

32) Detroit Lions (from Los Angeles Rams)

Nov 14, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; A Detroit Lions helmet sits on the medical trunk during the third quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field.

Nakobe Dean, LB, Georgia

Dean would be a solid addition to the Lions' defense. His good lateral speed, combined with his quick burst, strength and coverage skills make him the ideal choice at No. 32. 

(Get more Lions coverage at All Lions.)

 

