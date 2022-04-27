The 2022 Fan Nation Publishers NFL Mock Draft

Who did the SI Fan Nation publishers pick in the first round of our mock draft for their respective teams? Read on to find out.

The wait is almost over as the NFL teams will soon unveil their 2022 draft class by the end of the week. It's an exciting time and one of the most significant events on the off-season calendar as what a team does--or doesn't--do can vastly affect its future not just in the current year but for years to come.

What might the first round of the draft look like? Each of the Fan Nation Team Publishers recently got together for a mock draft (with no trades) and made their selections for their respective teams based on the first-round draft order as of April 26. And with each pick, the publishers came up with a short explanation for why they went in the direction they did.

For the Giants, I came up with two picks, including an offensive tackle and a cornerback. Before unveiling my picks (as well as the other 30 picks made in this mock, I would not at all be surprised if the Giants sit tight at No. 5 and get their offensive tackle and then look to trade out of No. 7 to perhaps the back end of the first round.

Doing this would result in two important things. First, it would potentially reduce the amount the cap-strapped Giants would have to pay their rookie class.

Second, and just as important, it would potentially give the Giants yet another pick or two in the top 100, where most starters and key role players are typically found. And boy, wouldn't that be a big plus for a Giants team with numerous glaring holes on both sides of the ball.

So who will it be for the Giants and the rest of the NFL in the first round? Here without any further delay, is the 2022 Fan Nation Publishers' First Round Mock Draft.

Join the Giants Country Community