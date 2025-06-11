A Very Early Look at 2026 Draft Prospects Who Could Draw Giants’ Attention
The New York Giants conclude their OTAs this week and then will hold a mandatory minicamp next week before taking a six-week break ahead of the start of their annual training camp.
Not long after the team reports to training camp, the scouts will be back on the road, looking for fresh talent who might potentially fill a team need down the line. And while it’s admittedly early to identify the needs, it’s not too early to start making a list of some promising prospects who could find themselves on the Giants’ draft board next year.
In this installment, we take a look at some very early offensive prospects who could draw Big Blue’s interest.
OT Francis Mauigoa, Miami
Francis Mauigoa is a projected early first-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.
At 6-foot-6, 315 pounds, Mauigoa is built like a starting NFL offensive tackle. He plays with good strength at the point of attack in the running game to open lanes for the ball carrier.
Mauigoa is a skilled athlete and demonstrates this in space, whether as a lead or pulling blocker, consistently hunting down second- and third-level defenders. As a pass protector, he displays good foot quickness off the snap to meet edge rushers at the apex of their rush.
With a solid foundation, quick hands, and strength, Mauigoa can prove he is a cornerstone-caliber offensive tackle who will keep the quarterback clean for years in the NFL.
OT Spencer Fano, Utah
The Utes' right tackle epitomizes the phrase "easy mover." Spencer Fano has strong footwork combined with lateral agility and quickness. He can mirror and match edge rushers on an island.
He must continue to improve his hand usage and punch timing in pass sets to reach his full potential. He is an aggressive blocker in the run and passing games. Fano quickly executes reach blocks and seals defenders in a nearby gap.
The Giants need to find their long-term answer at right tackle. Jermaine Eluemunor will be an unrestricted free agent after this season. While the hope is that Marcus Mbow develops into that role, we can’t rule out the possibility of MBow moving inside to guard, either.
Fano has the making of a potential Pro Bowl and multi-contract offensive tackle.
WR Nic Anderson, LSU
The 2024 season was not a kind year for LSU's newest wide receiver. After making his splash on the college football scene in 2023 with Oklahoma, Nic Anderson was held out of play due to a nagging hamstring injury.
Anderson is a big and athletic pass catcher with the skill set to be a dominant high-volume weapon. His quarterback situation has vastly improved. Garrett Nussmeier is one of the top quarterback prospects for next year.
The quality of targets is expected to increase for Anderson. He is listed at 6-foot-4, 219 pounds.
With his body type and movement skills, Anderson would be a great complement to star wide receiver Malik Nabers, giving Jaxson Dart the weapons he'll need to be a successful quarterback.
WR Malachi Fields, Notre Dame
The Giants have a do-it-all receiver in Nabers with good ancillary pieces around him. He deserved a dominant X-receiver opposite him—Malachi Fields projects to fill that role.
Transferring from Virginia to Notre Dame, Fields has eclipsed 800 receiving yards in consecutive seasons. At 6-foot-4 and 220 pounds, Fields is a dominant big-framed receiver with great play strength.
He excels with the ball in the air, where his height, vertical ability, and catch radius are advantages. Fields is more nimble after the catch than his body would suggest. A pairing with Nabers would be fun for Brian Daboll to design plays for.
TE Oscar Delp, Georgia
Last year was not a productive season for Oscar Delp, as the Bulldogs' offense sputtered more times than they probably would have liked.
Delp is an athletic mover with an NFL tight end build/frame. He is an effective and willing blocker in the running game.
Delp operates as a team-first player and will do what is asked of him. Although their OC did not involve him nearly enough last season, Delp still flashed his big-play potential with good targets.
He has the vertical speed to stack defenders and pull away down the field. Daniel Bellinger will be a free agent after this season, his return uncertain. Theo Johnson is expected to take a big leap forward, but that still needs to happen.
Delp, in my opinion, would be a talent upgrade over both.
TE Eli Stowers, Vanderbilt
Eli Stowers possesses similarities to former New York Giant and current Denver Bronco tight end Evan Engram.
Stowers is a great athlete and mover in the open field. He provides versatility and creativity from his play callers. He is outstanding with the football in space, creating opportunities after the catch.
Stowers can align anywhere in the offensive formation to create mismatches and exploit them. His ball skills, which enable him to make difficult grabs, deserve more credit. Daboll would have fun creating ways to get Stowers the football.
