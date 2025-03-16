Another Mock Draft Sees Giants Push Up the Board for a Quarterback
With the first week of free agency in the books, the New York Giants, who added to several areas of weakness on their roster–defensive line, offensive line depth, defensive secondary, and special teams–are still waiting to fill what general manager Joe Schoen calls their “most important position.”
Of course, that is the quarterback spot, where the Giants currently have just third-year man Tommy DeVito under contract and are waiting to see who among Aaron Rodgers, Russell Wilson, Jamesis Winston, and Joe Flacco will lead the offense in 2025.
Regardless of who that veteran is, the Giants are expected to draft a quarterback next month.
In a new mock draft by Pro Football Focus, analyst Max Chadwick projects the Giants to make the awaited call to the Tennessee Titans to execute a trade for the No. 1 overall pick in April’s draft.
For this, they send the Titans their No. 3, No. 34, and 2026 third-round selections to acquire Miami quarterback Cam Ward.
In navigating whether to take this route to land their future quarterback, Schoen, and company's biggest debate has been how much draft capital they should succumb to Tennessee to guarantee they get their choice of two prospects, Can Ward or Shedeur Sanders.
Many draftniks believe that the Titans would seek to acquire New York’s second-round pick this year and a future third-round choice, and that’s exactly how that pans out in this mock.
That all could change in reality as the Titans realize the leverage that is growing for them against the Giants, who are in dire straits to beat out other teams for a rookie arm.
The Giants would have to play their cards right. They’ve done a pretty good job plugging other holes on their roster via free agency, but there is still more work to be done. An exchange of assets like this would be closer to the ideal range, as the Giants can still attack certain areas with late-round talent that might slip the grasp of the rest of the league.
Meanwhile, the Titans can use the Giants' first-round pick to still select a premier non-quarterback prospect like edge man Abdul Carter, which they do in this mock. Tennessee is on a different timeline than the one placed on Schoen and Daboll by team ownership and needs a viable pass-rushing threat after Harold Landry was released and signed by New England in free agency.
Again, it’s getting very close to the Giants needing to exercise this path lest they want to soil the biggest box that needs to be checked. After Rodgers and Wilson, a lower tier of potential veterans is available to serve as bridge quarterbacks. Still, they likely wouldn’t remain in the role all season.
For now, it’s all a waiting game for the Giants, who hope that the mercurial quarterback picks them.