Best Day 2 Targets for New York Giants
The New York Giants will approach Day 2 of the NFL draft much differently than they did when it started.
That is because they traded away the 34th and 99th picks, along with a 2026 third-round pick, to acquire the 25th pick in the first round, which turned into quarterback Jaxson Dart.
Going from three draft picks to one is enough to change your Day 2 strategy. Even though there are no pressing needs, the team still needs to build its depth with players who have the potential to be contributors and possibly starters.
This applies to the offensive line, defensive line, running back, and receiver. With that said, here are a few names Giants fans should consider drafting when the team is on the clock at No. 65.
OL Ozzy Trapilo, Boston College
At 6-foot-8 and 316 pounds, Trapilo is a massive human being. He won't wow you with his athleticism, but he may make you notice how hard he works.
He has three years of starting experience at an All-ACC level. Right now, he's much more advanced as a pass protector than a run blocker, but playing over 40 snaps at left and right tackle means he has position flexibility to be a swing tackle until he is ready to ascend to a starting role.
He does a really good job at staying home and doesn't get too far removed from his base, so it's difficult to run stunts and inside twists that try to go through the B-gap.
WR Kyle Williams, Washington State
Williams is a well-put-together young man who has played a significant role on the Washington State squad. He transferred from UNLV and averaged just over 500 yards per season for three years.
He has gained over 2,000 yards in the last two years and scored 20 touchdowns. At 5-foot-11 and 190 pounds, Williams's physique can make it difficult for defenders to deal with him at the next level.
He has very smooth feet and quiet acceleration, which allows him to get past press coverage. He is talented at tracking deep passes and is good at adjusting his body to haul in passes.
RB Kaleb Johnson, Iowa
Johnson is almost a forgotten talent in this draft, but that doesn't make him less talented.
He's built like one of the big bruising backs, but he has much more finesse to his game. He can fool many Defenders who think he's coming to run them over, and then he hits them with a move.
He brings a perfect blend of size and power to abuse defenders, mixed with the ability to be nimble, thanks to his ability to make them miss.
Johnson is used to being a workhorse back, so he could carry the load if necessary. He's a patient runner with talented feet and great balance. He also has surprisingly good hands for a back his size.
DT Alfred Collins, Texas
At 6-foot-6 and 332 pounds, Collins casts a big shadow on the field and takes up a lot of space on a defensive line. Collins was a platoon guy over his first four seasons in college.
During his senior season, he emerged as one of the best tackles in college football. He made all 16 starts for the Longhorns and was named a second-team Associated Press All-American.
Collins uses his long arms and big anchor to dominate at the point of attack. He does a great job of keeping his eyes in the backfield so that he can react to the quarterback.
Collins could be the perfect complement to Dexter Lawrence in run defense, and even though he does not get a lot of sacks, he does get a fair amount of pass breakups.
