Biggest Day 1 Draft Surprises: Giants, Falcons Make Statements; Shedeur Sanders Slides
The first round of the 2025 NFL Draft delivered plenty of drama for everyone, but not all of it came at the very top of the round.
It was a star-studded event; the usual suspects made their picks, a quarterback went early, blue-chip defenders found homes at the top of the order, and camera shots of promising young men hugging their families and loved ones flooded our screens.
But as Day 1 wrapped up, three shockers stood out. Let’s dive in on Day 1’s biggest stunners.
Shedeur Sanders Slide
No matter where you stood on Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders’s pre-draft future, very few draft analysts expected him to be undrafted after 32 picks a few weeks ago.
Teams that had a clear need at quarterback passed. Even those with aging starters stayed conservative, which makes it hard to call it anything but stunning.
During the televised broadcast, Mel Kiper, a long-time ESPN draft expert and analyst, said he was very surprised after the Pittsburgh Steelers did not pick Sanders at pick 21. Kiper cited a list of quarterbacks who were passed over in similar situations, such as Matt Ryan, Drew Brees, and Kirk Cousins.
The knock on Sanders hasn’t ever been talent; he's accurate, poised in the pocket, mobile enough, and clearly a leader. Some believe that Sanders is part of a "package deal" because of his father, Deion Sanders, who has personally nurtured his son’s career.
The bigger concern might have been questions about how his game would translate outside Colorado’s offensive system.
The “Coach Prime” factor should not be a reason to pass on a talent like Sanders. As for any concerns about how Sanders might function outside of Colorado’s ecosystem, that’s what NFL coaches are paid to do–to help incoming rookies make successful transitions to the big leagues.
Sanders is projected to be selected at some point on Day 2. The question is, who will take the gamble on a prospect who, after being snubbed in the first round, is a motivated, high-upside quarterback who already carries himself like a pro.
Giants Re-Enter the First and Bet Big on Jaxson Dart
In the days before the draft, word grew stronger that the New York Giants would seek to trade back into the bottom of the draft's first round for a quarterback. Eventually, their target's name, Ole Miss signal-caller Jaxson Dart, became even clearer.
Such was the case, as the Giants sent their second (No. 34) and one of their third-round picks (No. 99) plus a 2026 third-round pick to the Texans to move up to No. 25 for Dart in the first round.
After taking Abdul Carter earlier in the night to secure a defensive playmaker at No. 3, New York reloaded quickly and pulled the trigger on a quarterback they believe can grow into the role.
This wasn’t a panic move; this was calculated aggression. With Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston signed to short-term deals, the Giants didn’t need a Day 1 starter; they needed a future. They believe Dart is that guy for them.
Will he be? Who knows. But if general manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll go down, they’re going down swinging.
Falcons Go All-In on Pass Rush
If Atlanta was trying to send a message to the rest of the NFC South, the message was received.
The Falcons haven’t had a consistent pass rush in over a decade. Year after year, Atlanta has patched holes with short-term veterans and mid-round flyers, hoping something would stick. This year, they decided enough was enough.
After selecting Georgia’s Jalon Walker at No. 15, the Falcons traded back into the first round to grab Tennessee’s James Pearce, a double-dip at edge rusher that signals a significant shift in philosophy for a team that had invested so much on the offensive side of the ball in most recent memory.
It’s aggressive. It’s overdue. And it might finally be the fix Falcons fans have been begging for since John Abraham donned the red and black.
Pearce brings elite burst off the edge, while Walker is more of a power rusher with SEC polish. Together, they form the kind of one-two punch Atlanta hasn’t had since, maybe ever. In a division where quarterbacks are young and still proving themselves, the Falcons made life much harder for them.
The Falcons stunned onlookers by trading back into the first round to select another a twitchy, high-upside rusher projected to go early on Day 2.
The message here isn’t subtle. They want to win with defense, and they want quarterbacks in their division running for their lives.
Some will question the value. Others will call it overkill. But in a league where games are won at the line of scrimmage and quarterbacks dictate outcomes, betting on pressure might just be Atlanta’s most brilliant move in the last ten years.
