Biggest Takeaways from NFL Combine Day 2
Defensive backs day is always one of the most highly anticipated days of the NFL Combine, and the group didn’t disappoint this year.
Meanwhile, tight ends didn’t find as much success, but some still opened eyes to improve the depth at the position. Let’s recap the events of Day 2 of the combine.
Super Athletes!
Three players were given blue diamond rankings by Amazon QuickSight with NextGen Stats on Friday: Tulane CB Caleb Ransaw, Iowa State CB Darien Porter, and South Carolina S Nick Emmanwori.
The “blue diamond” indicates that they earned an elite athletic score of 90+, according to the NextGen Stats metrics, which is unsurprising considering the eye-popping numbers they all produced.
Ransaw registered a 4.33 40-yard dash, 40-inch vertical, and 10’9” broad jump to start the day, potentially answering some of the questions that teams may have about his long speed.
Porter measured 6’3 " and added a 4.3 40-yard dash, 36.5-inch vertical jump, and 10’11” broad jump. His film isn’t awesome, but he’s got plenty of upside and, at the very least, has solidified that he could be a Pro Bowl-caliber special teamer.
Emmanwori was expected to dominate the Combine but was easily the most athletic safety overall in Indianapolis with a 4.38 40-yard dash, an eye-popping 43-inch vertical, and an 11’6” broad jump.
Emmanwori and Porter ran over 23.5 MPH on their 40-yard dashes, and Ransaw topped out at 22.98 MPH.
Billy Bowman, Jr. Impresses
It’s no secret that I’m a fan of Billy Bowman Jr.’s film as a potential Giants draft pick, but there have always been questions about his athletic ability in Oklahoma despite his production.
Bowman walked away with the fourth-fastest 40-yard dash time among safeties at 4.42 - answering the long-speed question.
In drills, Bowman had a strong day. He looked more fluid than we had seen him at Oklahoma, and he even clocked 25.4 MPH on the gauntlet drill to end the day.
Jahdae Barron: First Round Pick
Cornerback Jahdae Barron had some questions about his long speed and the possibility that he might not be able to play outside corner after playing all over the secondary in Texas.
It’s safe to say that he answered questions about his athleticism after putting up a 4.39 40-yard dash with a 1.5-second 10-yard split.
The explosive ability and long-speed questions have been answered, and now it seems like a lock that Barron will be a first-round pick in April. However, if he isn’t, the Giants should consider him early in the second round.
Two Sleepers Pop Off!
Oregon tight end Terrance Ferguson was productive but did most of his damage as a receiver near the line of scrimmage.
On Friday night, Ferguson wowed with his showing teams that he has some more vertical potential than they had initially expected.
Ferguson also posted a 39-inch vertical jump and a 10’2” broad jump, ranking first and third among tight ends.
Nebraska tight end Thomas Fidone II has very little production so far at the college level and went into the Combine as a relative unknown to non-draft lunatics but tested extremely well.
Fidone II ran a 4.7 40-yard dash and had a 35½-inch vertical, both fourth at the position, and a position-leading 10’6” broad jump.
