Brandon Olsen's New York Giants Mock Draft 4.0 (Trade Down Version)
The New York Giants have the opportunity to add major talent to their roster in a draft that, given the depth of the talent, is being overlooked.
In this mock draft, for which I used the Pro Football Focus mock draft simulator, we’ll explore the possibility of the Giants trading down out of the third overall pick.
R1, No. 6: DL Mason Graham, Michigan
TRADE! Giants send picks 3 and 221 to the Raiders for picks 6, 37, and 143.
The ability to trade down with the Raiders three spots means that while it’s just three spots, there’s a quarterback tax. If the Raiders were to make this trade, they would have to sit for over 60 more picks to get their guy.
Meanwhile, the Giants take the best player available in Michigan defensive lineman Mason Graham, a pick they shouldn’t even have to think twice about.
Graham had 34 pressures this past season for the Wolverines–and that’s while still needing some work as a pass-rusher.
With Graham's power and athleticism, he can become a game-changing force inside next to Dexter Lawrence II.
R1, No. 34: East Carolina CB Shavon Revel
This isn’t the first time we’ve taken Shavon Revel in a mock draft and given how many we’ll do from here until the draft, it likely won’t be the last.
Revel has elite size and is a good athlete that could line up and contribute from day one so long as he’s healthy.
Unfortunately, Revel tore his ACL this past September but the expectation is still that he can sneak into the back end of the first round in April.
Banking on upside is a good approach to take for a Giants team that is still another season away from being able to call themselves good.
R2, No. 37: WR Jack Bech, TCU
Jack Bech had a dominant 2024 season for TCU with 62 catches, 1,034 yards, and nine touchdowns.
Personally, the most impressive thing about Bech’s film is how consistently he wins contested catch situations. He wins, whether a jump ball or a pass over the middle.
His physicality at the point of attack is impressive, and he’s intriguing as a prospect who moved from tight end to wide receiver, something you seldom see.
Bech is the kind of prospect that offensive-minded coaches will love because they feel he could move around the formation, add layers to their offense, and create on his own.
R3, No. 65: S Kevin Winston Jr., Penn State
Kevin Winston, Jr suffered a partially torn ACL, ending his 2024 season early. Had he stayed healthy, he’d have been in the conversation for the top safety in the draft.
The Giants haven’t extended Jason Pinnock yet, and after allowing Xavier McKinney to walk last year, there’s no guarantee they will bring Pinnock back.
Winston can line up anywhere along the defensive formation and is comfortable playing a variety of coverages already.
He allowed just 121 yards all season in 2023, and 69 came on one play. He’s a proven cover safety willing and able to get physical as a tackler.
R4, No. 103: QB Will Howard, Ohio State
The Giants need to take a quarterback at some point in the NFL Draft, but it doesn’t have to be very early.
To me, Ohio State’s Will Howard's film just screams “Giants offensive fit.” He’s got the arm talent to make some difficult NFL throws, the athleticism to be threatening as a runner, and some finesse as a passer.
Daboll has shown the ability to work well with mobile quarterbacks who are willing to get gritty as runners and can move the offense in the air, Howard can do those things.
Many people have a major issue with Howard because they think he won’t get much better, but if the Giants draft him, they could have him back up a free-agent quarterback or compete for playing time and see if they found a diamond in the rough.
R4, No. 133: RB Brashard Smith, SMU
After getting an immediate impact from 2024 draft pick Tyrone Tracy, Jr., the Giants could go back to what’s a historically deep running backs class this year and select SMU’s Brashard Smith.
Smith, like Tracy, began his career as a wide receiver. He began his college tenure at Miami before transferring to SMU in 2024, where he converted to running back.
In his first year working out of the backfield, Smith picked up over 1,600 yards from scrimmage and 18 touchdowns.
If the Giants are looking to stick with the trend of tweener backs who they think can carve out full-time roles, Smith is the guy to target in this draft.
Devin Singletary will likely be under contract for at least 2025, which could give Smith more time to get accustomed to the nuance of running back in the NFL while still having a role in the offense.
R5, No. 143: S Billy Bowman Jr., Oklahoma
While he doesn’t have the ideal size for an NFL safety, Billy Bowman Jr. is a high-IQ player who could contribute at multiple spots in the secondary.
Adding a depth piece with smooth coverage skills and who can be physical in the run game or underneath passing game in the fifth round would be a great value.
He might be better suited to play more of a box safety role in the NFL than deep safety, but he should still be able to contribute in two-high looks.
His special teams contributions are important as well, as Day 3 teams are generally looking to add pieces that can contribute a little bit on one side of the ball and special teams.
R5, No. 155: IOL Seth McLaughlin, Ohio State
The Giants haven’t gotten much help from the center position since drafting John Michael Schmitz. Part of that is injury-related, but part of it is also that he’s underperformed.
Bringing in a multi-year starter with experience at both Alabama and Ohio State, Seth McLaughlin could be what Schmitz needs to push him a bit more. If that doesn’t work, maybe outright take his job.
McLaughlin’s SEC and Big Ten experience will help NFL teams determine whether he’s worth the look, which I personally think he is.
R7, No. 248: LB Nickolas Martin, Oklahoma State
I wrote about as a player that popped out to me. Martin lined up against multiple running backs in coverage during one-on-ones and battled on every rep.
With his athleticism, teams will want to add him and see if they can figure out a full-time role for him.
He can contribute at a high level as a cover man and blitzer, but I think he needs more work as a run defender before projecting to a larger role on defense.
Martin has plenty of experience at Oklahoma State as a special teams contributor.
Final Thoughts
Of the trade-down options available, I think the Raiders made the most sense for the Giants. It allows the Giants to accumulate draft capital without taking themselves out of position to draft one of the best players in the class.
The priority of this mock draft was to add talent that could compete immediately. If they don't win starting jobs, they could be depth pieces as rookies.
I’ve not been shy about saying that the Giants have one of the worst rosters in the NFL, so accumulating picks, taking payers with upside, and putting a supporting cast around whoever QB1 will be at least gives the Giants a fighting chance in 2025.
