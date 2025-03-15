Where Cam Ward, Shedeur Sanders Rank Among QB Draft Prospects Since 2020
With the 2025 NFL Draft quickly approaching, the quarterback conversation is picking up steam about the two top quarterbacks of this class, Miami’s Cam Ward and Colorado’s Shedeur Sanders.
Both have shown flashes of potential and have consistently remained in the discussion for the top five best draft options, regardless of position, but there remains a debate regarding whether either is actually worth a top-three selection.
Matt Miller of ESPN recently ranked Ward and Sanders compared to recent first-round quarterbacks selected since 2020, and he ranks Ward 18th and Sanders 20th. Miller’s rankings were based on where the prospects stood as of draft day, not what they have done since coming to the NFL.
Ward, the top-ranked quarterback in the 2025 draft class, has taken the long road to the NFL. His 2024 season was electric. He led all FBS passers with 39 touchdowns and placed second in passing yards with 4,313.
While his raw tools are undeniable, his decision-making has come into question. Last season, he threw seven interceptions and fumbled three times. There is concern that his hesitation in making reads will translate into even more miscues at the next level, where defenders are quicker to react and adjust.
Some view Ward as a legitimate top-five pick, a dynamic talent whose ceiling is sky-high. Others think he's benefitting from a weak quarterback class at the top.
In Miller’s ranking, Ward’s grade ties him with Bo Nix (Denver) and Michael Penix Jr. (Atlanta) from the 2024 class. Such a grade would project Ward as a late-first to early-second-round pick. However, the same was true of Nix and Penix, who were selected within the top 15 of last year’s draft.
Then there’s Sanders, a two-year starter at Colorado after transferring from Jackson State. He’s earned a reputation for his pocket presence and pinpoint accuracy, but his scouting report is also a mixed bag.
Some scouting reports say Sanders, at 6-foot-2 and 215 pounds, lacks the typical elite size, arm strength, or mobility that define the league’s top young quarterbacks. His style leans toward a game manager, with some believing he would be a solid starter if he lands in the right scheme that speeds up his decision-making.
Sanders’sgrade from Miller would put him as an early second-round pick, but as we saw last year, there is rarely a consensus between what media draft analysts think and what NFL team personnel folks think.
And if a team is quarterback-needy, there is always the chance they’d be willing to overdraft a quarterback so long as he has traits that fit the system the team runs.
Given the lack of quarterback talent in this year’s class, there’s a good chance Sanders will crack the top 10 based on team needs. Sanders’s accuracy and poise give him a high floor, but the question remains whether his ceiling is high enough to justify a team taking him within the top five of the draft.
Like any rookie, Ward and Sanders have plenty to prove once they get to the NFL, but there’s no denying their respective talents in a quarterback class that unequivocally pales compared to the 2024 class.